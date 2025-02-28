Strange Things About Gene Hackman's Death

Gene Hackman, his wife, pianist Betsy Arakawa, and one of their dogs were found dead in their New Mexico home on Wednesday, February 26, 2025. Hackman, the retired actor, was 95, and Arakawa was 65. The case was riddled with questions before it even began, and now that the investigation is underway, there seems to be more.

When police entered the home, they found that Arakawa's body had already begun decomposing. "[There were] obvious signs of death, body decomposition, bloating in her face and mummification in both hands and feet," claimed a report obtained by People, noting that Hackman's body was found in a similar condition. Natural mummification occurs after death when tissue begins to dehydrate. This finding implies that the late actor and musician were likely dead for a few weeks before police found their bodies.

When investigators were asked which of the two is suspected to have passed first, Sheriff Adam Mendoza shared with "The Today Show," "I think that's very difficult to determine. I think it's going to be pretty close." However, the question remains: How did they die?