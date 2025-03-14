One Of Prince Harry's Old Friends Confirmed Meghan Markle's Influence On His Inner Circle

Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got together, his life has been completely upended, but for better or worse? From the outside looking in, many would argue the latter. The couple didn't just ruffle feathers — they practically torched their royal ties, packed up, and moved across the pond with their kids. And according to Harry's old crew, he made the wrong call by clinging to Markle.

Harry was once the life of the party — literally. From his Vegas-gate scandal to his controversial royal rebel phase, he was always up for a good time. But his old mates claim those days are long gone. Comedian Jack Whitehall, who used to be in Harry's inner circle, said the prince ditched his friends the moment Markle came along. "Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror," Whitehall shared in an episode of the "Jase & Lauren" podcast, confirming that Harry did "drop his mates" when she entered the picture. And it's not just that Harry drifted away — his friends weren't exactly charmed by Markle, either. According to royal biographer Tom Bower's book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," when Harry introduced her to his inner circle, she immediately dismissed them. "Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values," Bower wrote. "According to Harry's friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was ­exempt."

Of course, it's normal to lose touch with friends when settling down, but an expert thinks there's more to it. Speaking with Nicki Swift, Patrick Wanis, PhD, a behavior and relationship expert, suggests it's either because Markle is calling the shots — or Harry was just that eager to start fresh. Either way, his social circle looks very different these days.