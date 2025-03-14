One Of Prince Harry's Old Friends Confirmed Meghan Markle's Influence On His Inner Circle
Ever since Prince Harry and Meghan Markle got together, his life has been completely upended, but for better or worse? From the outside looking in, many would argue the latter. The couple didn't just ruffle feathers — they practically torched their royal ties, packed up, and moved across the pond with their kids. And according to Harry's old crew, he made the wrong call by clinging to Markle.
Harry was once the life of the party — literally. From his Vegas-gate scandal to his controversial royal rebel phase, he was always up for a good time. But his old mates claim those days are long gone. Comedian Jack Whitehall, who used to be in Harry's inner circle, said the prince ditched his friends the moment Markle came along. "Pre-Meghan, when he was a terror," Whitehall shared in an episode of the "Jase & Lauren" podcast, confirming that Harry did "drop his mates" when she entered the picture. And it's not just that Harry drifted away — his friends weren't exactly charmed by Markle, either. According to royal biographer Tom Bower's book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors," when Harry introduced her to his inner circle, she immediately dismissed them. "Without hesitation, Meghan challenged every guest whose conversation contravened her values," Bower wrote. "According to Harry's friends, again and again she reprimanded them about the slightest inappropriate nuance. Nobody was exempt."
Of course, it's normal to lose touch with friends when settling down, but an expert thinks there's more to it. Speaking with Nicki Swift, Patrick Wanis, PhD, a behavior and relationship expert, suggests it's either because Markle is calling the shots — or Harry was just that eager to start fresh. Either way, his social circle looks very different these days.
There's a possibility that Meghan pulled Harry away from his friends
Losing touch with family is hard enough, but throw friends into the mix, and Prince Harry might as well have hit the reset button on his entire pre-Meghan Markle support system. Whether Markle was the mastermind behind the great friend purge is up for debate, according to Dr. Patrick Wanis, creator of SRTT Therapy (Subconscious Rapid Transformation Technique) and author of "Get Over Your Ex Now!," when someone distances themselves from their social circle after starting a new relationship, it usually boils down to six key reasons. These range from "deeper emotional patterns" to "relationship dynamics" and even the "evolving state of their identity."
Harry may have been so wrapped up in Markle that his friendships simply fell by the wayside. Or perhaps the two of them became so co-dependent that they shut everyone else out. According to Wanis, this can sometimes stem from a "fear of conflict or abandonment." Then there's the other possibility — one that royal watchers love to whisper about: Markle may have played a role in keeping Harry isolated. "Sometimes, a controlling partner may subtly — or overtly — discourage outside connections, making the person feel guilty for maintaining friendships," he exclusively told Nicki Swift.
Of course, there's also the chance that Markle had nothing to do with it. Maybe Harry simply outgrew his old crew. "A new relationship will trigger shifts in self-perception. They might prioritize romantic love over friendships, redefining themselves in alignment with their partner," Wanis added, noting that there's also a chance that Harry no longer vibed with them. "What if the friend group already felt unfulfilling? A partner might offer emotional safety or belonging they lacked in their friendships."
Harry ditching his old friends tells a lot about his relationship with Meghan
We may never know the real reason Prince Harry cut ties with his old friends, but according to Dr. Patrick Wanis, his decision speaks volumes about his relationship with Meghan Markle. On the mild side, it could just be a natural adjustment. "Occasional friend-time reduction is natural if they still maintain contact and communicate openly about their focus on the relationship," he told Nicki Swift. But if Harry's social circle has been totally wiped clean? That could point to something more troubling. "Total isolation, cutting ties, or acting out of fear or pressure may signal poor boundaries or a toxic relationship dynamic — abuse, fear, control, and codependency," he said.
No matter the reason, Wanis insists that for a relationship to thrive, there needs to be balance. Markle has her girl squad, so why shouldn't Harry still have his own circle? "Encourage balance. Friends can express concern compassionately, guiding the person to reflect on their relationship's health. Ultimately, a fulfilling relationship doesn't come at the cost of a supportive social network — it complements it and this supportive network is needed by both partners for healthy development and growth!" he advised. "A relationship should expand and enhance your world, not shrink it. The ability to maintain meaningful friendships while nurturing love reflects and supports confidence, balance, and emotional health." In short, if Harry ditched everyone for love, it might not be love —it might be a problem.