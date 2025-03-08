Blake Lively Without Her Signature Long Hair Has Us Doing A Double Take

Blake Lively's long hair is a staple of her look — and she looks like a different person without it. Whether starring in "The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants," "The Age of Adaline," or any of her other iconic roles, Lively's mostly sported long blond hair, and it's easily her most celebrated feature. She's also well aware that people associate her with long hair. In a July 2024 Instagram post introducing her hair care line, Blake Brown, she revealed that it was her hair — not her personality — that had become her most identifiable trait. "Ever since I was a kid, through adolescence, early adulthood, motherhood, work, personal life, whenever, wherever, the single most identifiable part about me has always been my personality — no? Not my personality? Oh... My hair," she wrote in the caption.

Interestingly, she has an unorthodox approach to hair care. "I don't know anyone who uses conditioner in my industry," she shared with Vogue that same month. "It's not that people in the entertainment industry are gifted with better hair. ... We're using a different hair system than the process promoted to the mass market." Instead, the star relies on shampoo and hair masks — not conditioner. She shifted her hair care routine after a bad experience on set ruined her hair. "It was just so damaged and destroyed," admitted Lively, who also detailed the sound advice a hairstylist once shared with her. "If you give hair strength, you give it foundation, structure, and stability. But if you only give it strength, it's going to become brittle and hard. So it also needs moisture and elasticity," she revealed.

But this is about her without long hair, and, boy, is Lively's transformation striking!