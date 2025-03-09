Sami Sheen's Excessive Plastic Surgery Has Made Her Look Unrecognizable
Over the years, Sami Sheen's extensive plastic surgery has dramatically changed her appearance. On the March 2025 cover of People magazine, the OnlyFans model joined her mother, Denise Richards, and sisters, Lola and Eloise Sheen, to promote their upcoming reality show, "Denise Richards and Her Wild Things." Between her plump lips, perfect nose, and full beat, Sami looked almost unrecognizable. She posed next to Lola in a cream sweater and jeans — a far cry from the inappropriate outfits the 20-year-old often sports. "Thank you @people for this beautiful cover," she wrote in her caption on Instagram. "I had such a fun time shooting & I can't wait for everyone to see the show we've been working so hard on."
Born in March 2004 to Richards and actor Charlie Sheen, Sami has been an open book when it comes to her plastic surgery transformation. She has admitted to getting rhinoplasty and breast augmentation surgery despite initial resistance from her mother, who, at 19, had also gotten a boob job. "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" Sami recalled to Bustle in 2023. "All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?'" Months later, she debuted her new figure on Instagram with a hospital gown photo and a mirror selfie showing her surgical markings. "Guess who got a new rack todayyy," Sami captioned the snapshot (via Us Weekly). She has also talked about her decision to get a nose job.
Sami Sheen was insecure about her nose
In August 2024, Sami Sheen opened up about getting a rhinoplasty after years of feeling insecure about her nose. She shared a series of TikTok snaps documenting her journey from pre-surgery to post-op recovery. "I've wanted a nose job for the past 5 years," Sami admitted. "I would have to Photoshop every single photo I took because it photographed horribly. Just so droopy and too big for my face." After consulting several doctors, she went with Beverly Hills plastic surgeon Deepak Dugar, who specializes in what he calls the "scarless nose" rhinoplasty. Sami recalled feeling extremely nervous and excited on the day of her surgery. "[It] went amazing and way quicker than I thought," gushed the OF model. She couldn't be happier with the results. "It's only day 2 of recovery but I already feel like a new woman ... I'm so, so happy I finally got my dream nose."
That's not to say Sami didn't have second thoughts. Speaking with the Daily Mail, her plastic surgeon revealed that the 20-year-old was "very anxious" about getting her nose done, partly due to her young age and the stigma associated with plastic surgery. "And being the daughter of two very famous parents, of course she was nervous to do this," Dr. Dugar added. Still, he described the surgery as a success and said he looks forward to the final reveal. Shortly after getting her cast removed, Sami showcased her new nose on TikTok. "Omg omg omg," Sami wrote in her caption. "I'm OBSESSED."