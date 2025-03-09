Sami Sheen's Excessive Plastic Surgery Has Made Her Look Unrecognizable

Over the years, Sami Sheen's extensive plastic surgery has dramatically changed her appearance. On the March 2025 cover of People magazine, the OnlyFans model joined her mother, Denise Richards, and sisters, Lola and Eloise Sheen, to promote their upcoming reality show, "Denise Richards and Her Wild Things." Between her plump lips, perfect nose, and full beat, Sami looked almost unrecognizable. She posed next to Lola in a cream sweater and jeans — a far cry from the inappropriate outfits the 20-year-old often sports. "Thank you @people for this beautiful cover," she wrote in her caption on Instagram. "I had such a fun time shooting & I can't wait for everyone to see the show we've been working so hard on."

Born in March 2004 to Richards and actor Charlie Sheen, Sami has been an open book when it comes to her plastic surgery transformation. She has admitted to getting rhinoplasty and breast augmentation surgery despite initial resistance from her mother, who, at 19, had also gotten a boob job. "I was 10 years old and like, 'I can't wait to have big boobs like my mom,'" Sami recalled to Bustle in 2023. "All my friends were getting boobs, and I was just like, 'OK, when's it my turn?'" Months later, she debuted her new figure on Instagram with a hospital gown photo and a mirror selfie showing her surgical markings. "Guess who got a new rack todayyy," Sami captioned the snapshot (via Us Weekly). She has also talked about her decision to get a nose job.