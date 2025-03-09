This Is The Closest We've Seen Kristi Noem Go Makeup Free
Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem usually leans toward colorful, gaudy makeup, regardless of her itinerary for the day. One such example is the full face of makeup Noem wore during the NYC immigration raids, a decision that sparked backlash from various communities online. Social media, in particular, has latched onto Noem's attachment to glam, often lambasting her fashion choices. "Kristi Noem also cosplayed when she joined ICE and boasted of 'getting the dirt bags off the streets,'" tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But critics were quick to point out she was in full glam — hair, makeup and jewelry — to conduct the raid. She earned the nickname 'ICE Barbie.'"
According to the New York Times, Noem's obsession with her appearance comes from a desire to conform to Donald Trump's beauty standards and the so-called Republican makeup trend. "It's all about her appeal to an audience of one," shared Republican strategist Ron Bonjean. Speaking of her decision to get a dental makeover, Bonjean continued, "The whole teeth thing almost looks like it was done for Trump to see. She is showing him she works well in front of the camera, that she has that star power he wants onstage with him while fitting into the mode of women in the Trump universe." That said, Noem has gone makeup-free on at least one occasion – or at least pretty close to it.
Kristi Noem dialed back her makeup with her granddaughter
Kristi Noem has flaunted some pretty inappropriate outfits for her line of work, but she took a break from her usual garb in November 2025. Taking to Instagram, Noem uploaded photos of herself and one of her grandchildren posed in front of her Christmas tree. In the featured image, Noem is seen showing off her side profile and planting a kiss on her granddaughter Addie's head. The second photo featured Noem crouching down as the girl towered over her head. Unlike some of her public looks, Noem looked very casual and — dare we say — normal as she enjoyed holiday time with her grandchild.
The devoted grandmother has several more photos with Addie on her profile. However, the snaps above are the only time she appeared to go makeup-free. In February 2025, for example, Noem posted a new photo with Addie, clearly taken after a whirl (or two) in the makeup chair. "She asked if she could come to grandma's house to stay overnight...and I had to say no this time ...and it broke my heart ..." wrote Noem, explaining she was prioritizing her work that day. "Working for @realdonaldtrump to make our country safe again is the only thing that makes me feel a little bit better about it. Proud of you Mr. President and I love you Miss Addie! Let's start planning our next sleepover soon!"