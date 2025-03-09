This Is The Closest We've Seen Kristi Noem Go Makeup Free

Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem usually leans toward colorful, gaudy makeup, regardless of her itinerary for the day. One such example is the full face of makeup Noem wore during the NYC immigration raids, a decision that sparked backlash from various communities online. Social media, in particular, has latched onto Noem's attachment to glam, often lambasting her fashion choices. "Kristi Noem also cosplayed when she joined ICE and boasted of 'getting the dirt bags off the streets,'" tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. "But critics were quick to point out she was in full glam — hair, makeup and jewelry — to conduct the raid. She earned the nickname 'ICE Barbie.'"

According to the New York Times, Noem's obsession with her appearance comes from a desire to conform to Donald Trump's beauty standards and the so-called Republican makeup trend. "It's all about her appeal to an audience of one," shared Republican strategist Ron Bonjean. Speaking of her decision to get a dental makeover, Bonjean continued, "The whole teeth thing almost looks like it was done for Trump to see. She is showing him she works well in front of the camera, that she has that star power he wants onstage with him while fitting into the mode of women in the Trump universe." That said, Noem has gone makeup-free on at least one occasion – or at least pretty close to it.