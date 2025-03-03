Kimberly Guilfoyle & Lara Trump Face Off For Leggiest Look At Mar-A-Lago Party
Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump aren't shy about putting their killer legs on display in daringly short dresses. Recently, the MAGA ladies faced off in a leggy showdown while attending a fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on March 1. As seen on her Instagram, Guilfoyle stepped out in a cream tweed dress with puffed sleeves and matching white pumps. She completed the look with her signature vampire-esque makeup and long hair extensions that stuck out like a sore thumb. Beside her, Trump showcased her long, toned legs in a white mini-dress with an asymmetrical hemline. The event benefited the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, where Lara serves as one of the directors. She later changed into a floral one-shoulder dress while sharing the stage with Donald and tech billionaire Elon Musk. "When the goat shows up at the dog party," Lara said of her father-in-law in a post on Instagram.
This wasn't the only occasion when Guilfoyle and Lara found themselves in a fashion face-off. During the 2024 presidential debate between Donald and former Vice President Kamala Harris, Lara's killer legs stomped on Guilfoyle's spotlight with her red mini-dress while supporting her controversial father-in-law. Guilfoyle wore a similar look at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just two months earlier. The former Fox News host is known to confuse fashion events with a nightclub with her signature flashy ensembles. And, though Lara's style tends to be more refined, she, too, hasn't been immune to criticism over her fashion choices.
Both Guilfoyle and Trump have been criticized for their style
In January 2024, Lara Trump turned heads for all the wrong reasons with her risque ensemble at the Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve party hosted by the Trumps. As seen above left, she wore a skin-baring dress with a plunging neckline and hip-high slit that exposed both her cleavage and muscular legs. "Not sure who is your stylist. This is super unflattering dress!" one of Lara's followers wrote in the comments section. Another agreed, saying, "Please don't start following in KG's foot steps. Uuugh!" referring, obviously, to Kimberly Guilfoyle. Speaking with TMZ, Lara's designer, Oscar Lopez, came to her defense, saying, "It's important to recognize that public figures often face differing opinions, especially if your last name is 'Trump,' and each individual responds to such situations in their own way." He then claimed, "In Lara's case, this does not faze her in the least."
In fact, Lara continued her bold style streak when she attended a Curetivity fundraiser with her husband, Eric Trump. She rocked a green peacock dress that bared her toned legs and paired it with nude pumps. At Guilfoyle's 55th birthday bash in March 2024, Lara also sported a busty look, featuring a white square top and green maxi skirt as she posed next to Eric and the birthday girl. Guilfoyle herself opted for a pink tube dress with sequins paired with shiny platform heels. "Tacky af!" one user said of Guilfoyle's style. "Looks like [Cruella de Vil]! That goth makeup and hair extensions so nasty!" they added.