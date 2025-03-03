Kimberly Guilfoyle & Lara Trump Face Off For Leggiest Look At Mar-A-Lago Party

Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lara Trump aren't shy about putting their killer legs on display in daringly short dresses. Recently, the MAGA ladies faced off in a leggy showdown while attending a fundraiser at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate on March 1. As seen on her Instagram, Guilfoyle stepped out in a cream tweed dress with puffed sleeves and matching white pumps. She completed the look with her signature vampire-esque makeup and long hair extensions that stuck out like a sore thumb. Beside her, Trump showcased her long, toned legs in a white mini-dress with an asymmetrical hemline. The event benefited the Big Dog Ranch Rescue, where Lara serves as one of the directors. She later changed into a floral one-shoulder dress while sharing the stage with Donald and tech billionaire Elon Musk. "When the goat shows up at the dog party," Lara said of her father-in-law in a post on Instagram.

This wasn't the only occasion when Guilfoyle and Lara found themselves in a fashion face-off. During the 2024 presidential debate between Donald and former Vice President Kamala Harris, Lara's killer legs stomped on Guilfoyle's spotlight with her red mini-dress while supporting her controversial father-in-law. Guilfoyle wore a similar look at the Republican National Convention in Milwaukee just two months earlier. The former Fox News host is known to confuse fashion events with a nightclub with her signature flashy ensembles. And, though Lara's style tends to be more refined, she, too, hasn't been immune to criticism over her fashion choices.