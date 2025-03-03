We Finally Know Why Meghan Markle Ditched The Invictus Games Early (& It's So On Brand)
Meghan Markle made a big splash at the 2025 Invictus Games — partially because of her lovey display with Prince Harry (that sadly couldn't distract from is thinning hairline) — but she made even bigger waves when she left the ceremony early. Originally, People reported that the Duchess of Sussex made her royal bow so she could attend to her and Harry's rarely seen children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet. And it wasn't a case of homesickness, either, as that was always the plan. In the same piece, a source seemed quite hopeful that Meghan's presence at the games would quell the unhappy marriage rumors that have been circulating over the years. "I think it's great that she's coming. ... This reinforces one thing to me, at least — there is no separation," they said. "It looks like they present a united front when it comes to matters they both care about."
That said, prioritizing little Archie and Lilibet wasn't Meghan's only motivation for dipping out of the games early. The "Suits" star clearly had business on the brain, given she made sure to fit in some promo for her creative endeavors — and it's so on brand! While Harry was still at the games, she gave an interview to People centered on everything from her growing family to criticism she's faced as she's attempted to get her businesses off the ground. "There are tons of twists and turns — even with the name," she shared about American Riviera Orchard, now called As Ever. Slyly addressing her naysayers' criticism, she continued, "I appreciate everyone who gave me the grace to make mistakes and figure it out and also to be forgiving with myself through that. It's a learning curve."
However, Markle spent most of the time chatting about her kids and the significance of their "shared name" with Harry.
Meghan Markle gives an update on Lilibet amid her Netflix comeback
Meghan Markle, who has returned to Instagram, hasn't had the easiest run online since stepping down as a senior royal. One of the most frequent complaints about her stems from her using the Duchess of Sussex title, despite speaking against the royal family. However, Meghan revealed to People that the title is special to her, not because of rank or esteem, but because of the significance it has to her little family. "It's our shared name as a family, and I guess I hadn't recognized how meaningful that would be to me until we had children," she shared. "I love that that is something that Archie, Lili, H and I all have together. It means a lot to me."
The Netflix star has also received criticism for giving peeks into her family life when she has something to promote. Given the fervent curiosity about Meghan and Prince Harry's life with their two kids, it's certainly great PR and a way to make her fame work for her instead of against her.
Whatever her motivation, Meghan has certainly been offering her fans more glimpses into her day-to-day as a mom as she makes her comeback. For example, she recently took to her Instagram Stories to show her kneeling next to Lilibet. However, she was actually having a play date with one of Meghan's famous friends, Serena Williams. As you can see, the adorable trio were playing a round of Candyland. Proving that Meghan's not against squeezing in promo whenever she can, she wrote, "3 days until the party begins. All are invited @Netflix," which is a clear nod to her new Netflix show, "With Love, Meghan." Hey, at least she knows how to keep her name out there!