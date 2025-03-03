Lauren Boebert's 'Desperate' Outfit Fail Even Has Her Followers Turning On Her

Lauren Boebert's latest transparent attempt to pull off country chic was called out on social media. On March 1, the Colorado Congress member uploaded a group photo to Instagram with members of the Republican River Water Conservation District board. For the occasion, Boebert rocked a blazer and blue jeans, and while she surprisingly kept her trademark glasses at home, she did wear a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. "We put together a legislative gameplan for helping our ranchers and farmers," she wrote in the caption.

Many followers saw right through Boebert's country cosplay. "Look at that outfit, you're trying too hard. Looks desperate," one Instagram user wrote. "Lose the hat, you are no cowgirl. Just be you," another added. Other followers noticed that selectively sporting a country look had become a trend for Boebert. "Another photo op ... loose the prop cowboy hat," one commented, referring to other appearances they believed Boebert had deliberately pandered during.

As pointed out by that follower, Boebert had started to lean more into the country look. Just a couple of weeks earlier, Boebert tried to channel Kristi Noem with another cowgirl outfit. In a three-photo carousel posted to Instagram, she wore a gray blazer and dark slacks, along with a cowboy hat and boots. There were some followers who praised the look, but several called out her farmgirl cosplaying. "Cowboy hat doesn't make you a Rural Coloradoian," one replied. Looking to appeal to voters by country-fying her wardrobe was nothing new for the right-leaning politician.