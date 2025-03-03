Lauren Boebert's 'Desperate' Outfit Fail Even Has Her Followers Turning On Her
Lauren Boebert's latest transparent attempt to pull off country chic was called out on social media. On March 1, the Colorado Congress member uploaded a group photo to Instagram with members of the Republican River Water Conservation District board. For the occasion, Boebert rocked a blazer and blue jeans, and while she surprisingly kept her trademark glasses at home, she did wear a cowboy hat and cowboy boots. "We put together a legislative gameplan for helping our ranchers and farmers," she wrote in the caption.
Many followers saw right through Boebert's country cosplay. "Look at that outfit, you're trying too hard. Looks desperate," one Instagram user wrote. "Lose the hat, you are no cowgirl. Just be you," another added. Other followers noticed that selectively sporting a country look had become a trend for Boebert. "Another photo op ... loose the prop cowboy hat," one commented, referring to other appearances they believed Boebert had deliberately pandered during.
As pointed out by that follower, Boebert had started to lean more into the country look. Just a couple of weeks earlier, Boebert tried to channel Kristi Noem with another cowgirl outfit. In a three-photo carousel posted to Instagram, she wore a gray blazer and dark slacks, along with a cowboy hat and boots. There were some followers who praised the look, but several called out her farmgirl cosplaying. "Cowboy hat doesn't make you a Rural Coloradoian," one replied. Looking to appeal to voters by country-fying her wardrobe was nothing new for the right-leaning politician.
Lauren Boebert is wearing her country gear more frequently
There is a history of Lauren Boebert's outfit fails being called out online by Colorado voters. She brought her sons to a gun show in February 2024 and posted snaps of the experience to X, formerly Twitter. At the event, she wore a tight-fitting black zip-up sweater over a T-shirt and blue jeans, while also sporting a cowboy hat and boots. Several followers noted how Boebert had carefully curated her accessories. "Don't you have a team to tell you that you look foolish pretending to be a cowgirl?" an X user tweeted. Others noted how Boebert's jeans hugged her hips very tightly.
Earlier that month, Boebert posted another photo of herself in the cowboy hat to X. That post was a photo from a speaking engagement, where she wore a red dress with a dark blazer and completed the look with the hat. The pull-quote caption that was included with the image made a statement along with the look. "Build the wall and deport them all," it read. Once again, several wondered why the politician was wearing the cowboy hat.
Boebert was also roasted the previous month when she uploaded four photos of her wearing one of her country chic outfits while meeting with the Castle Rock Grassroots Conservatives. "You look like Annie Oakley meets the suburbs, ridiculous," one follower chided. "Love the little cowgirl cosplay," another added. Despite the backlash, Boebert seems content to continue rolling out the cowboy hat and boots whenever rural voters may be paying attention.