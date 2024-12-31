Out Of All Lauren Boebert's Attempts At Country Chic, This Is Her Worst

In transparent attempts to win over locals, Lauren Boebert has often sported country chic looks, as was the case in June 2024 when she won the Republican primary to represent her district in Colorado. "2024 is when we take Colorado back and when we take our nation back," Boebert said while addressing the crowd post-victory at the RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor, Colorado, per the The Denver Post. The Congress member sported a black slim-fitted dress with short sleeves for the occasion, but it was her footwear that made a major statement.

Along with her LBD, Boebert rocked high-heeled leather cowboy boots that had an American flag design. The brown leather boots featured red and white stripes at the top with a large single white star underneath. To complete the patriotic theme, there was also a blue panel with a white star pattern on the foot. Unsurprisingly, Boebert completed her primary election look with her trademark glasses, and she wore her hair down in light curls — but she did opt to forego a cowboy hat for the occasion.

AAron Ontiveroz/The Denver Post

Later that night, Boebert had a wardrobe change where she swapped out her stars and stripes boots for a pair of gold Donald Trump sneakers and a white MAGA hat. What made that look even more tacky — besides trying to placate the crowd — was that Boebert's Trump sneakers were knockoffs. "These are very [made in] China, but I'm okay with that," Boebert admitted to Westword. Apparently, Boebert was close enough friends with Trump for him to call after her win, but not close enough for him to send fresh kicks. "He congratulated me, he loves me," she added. That was not the last time Boebert tried her hand at pulling off country chic.