Out Of All Lauren Boebert's Attempts At Country Chic, This Is Her Worst
In transparent attempts to win over locals, Lauren Boebert has often sported country chic looks, as was the case in June 2024 when she won the Republican primary to represent her district in Colorado. "2024 is when we take Colorado back and when we take our nation back," Boebert said while addressing the crowd post-victory at the RainDance National Golf Course in Windsor, Colorado, per the The Denver Post. The Congress member sported a black slim-fitted dress with short sleeves for the occasion, but it was her footwear that made a major statement.
Along with her LBD, Boebert rocked high-heeled leather cowboy boots that had an American flag design. The brown leather boots featured red and white stripes at the top with a large single white star underneath. To complete the patriotic theme, there was also a blue panel with a white star pattern on the foot. Unsurprisingly, Boebert completed her primary election look with her trademark glasses, and she wore her hair down in light curls — but she did opt to forego a cowboy hat for the occasion.
Later that night, Boebert had a wardrobe change where she swapped out her stars and stripes boots for a pair of gold Donald Trump sneakers and a white MAGA hat. What made that look even more tacky — besides trying to placate the crowd — was that Boebert's Trump sneakers were knockoffs. "These are very [made in] China, but I'm okay with that," Boebert admitted to Westword. Apparently, Boebert was close enough friends with Trump for him to call after her win, but not close enough for him to send fresh kicks. "He congratulated me, he loves me," she added. That was not the last time Boebert tried her hand at pulling off country chic.
How Lauren Boebert has attempted to appeal to voters
Some of Lauren Boebert's most inappropriate outfit fails have been when she's attempted the country-politician cosplay. Not long after her primary win, Boebert strapped on her American flag cowboy boots again while meeting with Colorado voters in July. To further sell her country appeal, the politician also sported a white doily-style dress with full-length sleeves and accessorized with a cowboy hat. Later that month, the boots were back on the ground when Boebert wore them for another public appearance. That time around she had on an acid wash brown dress with tassels at the top. In one photo posted to her Facebook page, Boebert really leaned into her patriotism as she held an American flag and stood next to a voter while wearing the stars and stripes boots.
Of course, those were not Boebert's first forays into sampling a Western look. While attending the Summer Mountain Man Rendezvous in Fort Garland, Colorado, in September 2023, Boebert attempted to keep it casual with a black T-shirt and blue jeans. To pull the look together, she added a black cowboy hat that was adorned with red, white, and blue strips of cloth wrapped around the hatband. The cherry on top was a mini U.S. flag attached to the band.
The following May, Boebert rocked a rancher hat again when she attended the Elbert County Meat-in event. That day, the often-controversial Republican sported a tight-fitting T-shirt and a zip-up sweater along with skintight blue jeans. She kept the boots at home for that occasion and elected for high heels. "Nobody out here transitioning to 'lab-based' meat, only the real stuff for Coloradans!" Boebert wrote on X, formerly Twitter, in hopes of further appealing to her constituents.