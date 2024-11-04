Inside Lauren Boebert's Strangely Close Friendship With Don Trump Jr.

As the old saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. Case in point: Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump's eldest son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr. In the past, Boebert has made headlines for her tumultuous and red-flag-filled marriage to her ex-husband Jayson Boebert, as well as her scandalous dating history. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. is also no stranger to scandal, weathering some of the biggest romance rumors ever, including his alleged extramarital affair with singer and reality television personality Aubrey O'Day and his most recent rumored dalliance with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. The latter sparked rumors that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle had broken up.

Over the years, Trump Jr. and Boebert have forged a strangely close relationship — but don't just take our word for it. "Great time with some incredible patriots in Pueblo, Colorado last night with my good friend @laurenboebert," Trump Jr. gushed on Instagram in July 2023 after attending Freedom Fest with the congresswoman. Here's everything we know about the MAGA BFFs!