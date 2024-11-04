Inside Lauren Boebert's Strangely Close Friendship With Don Trump Jr.
As the old saying goes, birds of a feather flock together. Case in point: Colorado Congresswoman Lauren Boebert and Donald Trump's eldest son and namesake, Donald Trump Jr. In the past, Boebert has made headlines for her tumultuous and red-flag-filled marriage to her ex-husband Jayson Boebert, as well as her scandalous dating history. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. is also no stranger to scandal, weathering some of the biggest romance rumors ever, including his alleged extramarital affair with singer and reality television personality Aubrey O'Day and his most recent rumored dalliance with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson. The latter sparked rumors that he and Kimberly Guilfoyle had broken up.
Over the years, Trump Jr. and Boebert have forged a strangely close relationship — but don't just take our word for it. "Great time with some incredible patriots in Pueblo, Colorado last night with my good friend @laurenboebert," Trump Jr. gushed on Instagram in July 2023 after attending Freedom Fest with the congresswoman. Here's everything we know about the MAGA BFFs!
Donald Trump Jr. has Lauren Boebert's back
Friends who tweet together stay together ... or something like that. As an ultra-right-wing conservative, Donald Trump Jr. shares a lot of the same opinions as Lauren Boebert and he's always ready to back her up — especially on X, formerly known as Twitter. Boebert took Congress to task in 2020 for providing a COVID-19 relief package to Pakistan. "When your country's COVID-19 relief bill includes $10 million in 'gender programs' for Pakistan, you know Congress is broken," she tweeted. Like clockwork, Trump Jr. entered the group chat, retweeting her thoughts and even adding his own two cents. "This times 1000000000 WTF?!?" he posted.
But that's not all. In July 2021, Boebert made headlines again when she defied then-House speaker Nancy Pelosi's mask mandate while in the halls of the U.S. House of Representatives. "When offered a mask, she returned it with a quick slide across the table," Boebert spokesperson Ben Stout told Breitbart News about the congresswoman's blatant and willful act of insubordination. Meanwhile, Trump Jr. sang Boebert's praises. "Good for @laurenboebert!" Trump Jr. tweeted along with a link to the news story. "It's time for Republicans to finally stand up to these leftwing psychopaths and say enough is enough!!!"
Lauren Boebert is one of Donald Trump Jr.'s biggest cheerleaders
As for Lauren Boebert, it appears she is just as impressed with Donald Trump Jr. "You can tell a lot about a man from the children that he's raised. POTUS has incredible kids, some of who I've gotten to meet in this campaign," she tweeted in October 2020. "Joe has Hunter," she added, throwing in a jab about President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.
And fortunately for Trump Jr., Boebert isn't afraid to get her hands dirty on social media either, often rushing to support Trump Jr.'s various controversial takes. In February, Trump Jr. took to X to peddle a new deep state conspiracy theory regarding a national security threat. "Does anyone really believe that there is a serious Russian threat that magically leaks about 30 seconds after the Speaker said they're not going to take up funding another $60 billion in Ukraine? Is anyone stupid enough to buy this at this point? Textbook deep state propaganda!" he penned in a post on X. In turn, Boebert came rushing to bolster Trump Jr.'s theory. "Funny thing, ain't it?" she tweeted. Birds of a feather, indeed.