Lauren Boebert's Classless Cowgirl Work Outfit Screams Kristi Noem Wannabe

Representative Lauren Boebert has worn many inappropriate looks over the years, and she's gone a step further by channeling Kristi Noem in her latest cowgirl look. To recap, Noem, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, has developed a reputation for turning serious events into her personal fashion shows. For example, Noem went full glam during the immigration raids in NYC back in January. And while she somehow managed to skirt inclusion on the list of worst-dressed inauguration attendees, she's regularly mocked for her over-the-top looks. When she's not glamming it out, she's regularly reminding folks of her ranching roots by dressing in cowgirl attire — and it hasn't gone unnoticed.

Noem kicked off February with an appearance on NBC to discuss immigration and tariffs, and she decided that the best thing to wear for the segment was a large cowboy hat. Hosts of "The Weekend" even commented on her peculiar fashion choice. Michael Steele, for example, called her the "cowboy lady" (via Raw Story), while Symone Sanders Townsend had a lengthier retort. "The secretary of Homeland Security continues to don these outfits to, like, dress up and make it look like we're being tough on the border," she said. "... For me, it's that now she's down at the border, I guess this week, so now it's the cowboy hats and the tan." She continued, "This is performative art ... and the hat wasn't even good."

Now Boebert has debuted her own version of Noem's style.