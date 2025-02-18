Lauren Boebert's Classless Cowgirl Work Outfit Screams Kristi Noem Wannabe
Representative Lauren Boebert has worn many inappropriate looks over the years, and she's gone a step further by channeling Kristi Noem in her latest cowgirl look. To recap, Noem, the United States Secretary of Homeland Security, has developed a reputation for turning serious events into her personal fashion shows. For example, Noem went full glam during the immigration raids in NYC back in January. And while she somehow managed to skirt inclusion on the list of worst-dressed inauguration attendees, she's regularly mocked for her over-the-top looks. When she's not glamming it out, she's regularly reminding folks of her ranching roots by dressing in cowgirl attire — and it hasn't gone unnoticed.
Noem kicked off February with an appearance on NBC to discuss immigration and tariffs, and she decided that the best thing to wear for the segment was a large cowboy hat. Hosts of "The Weekend" even commented on her peculiar fashion choice. Michael Steele, for example, called her the "cowboy lady" (via Raw Story), while Symone Sanders Townsend had a lengthier retort. "The secretary of Homeland Security continues to don these outfits to, like, dress up and make it look like we're being tough on the border," she said. "... For me, it's that now she's down at the border, I guess this week, so now it's the cowboy hats and the tan." She continued, "This is performative art ... and the hat wasn't even good."
Now Boebert has debuted her own version of Noem's style.
Lauren Boebert is turning into Kristi Noem 2.0
Lauren Boebert went full Kristi Noem in her February 17 Instagram post. While promoting her latest trip to Sterling, Colorado, Boebert posted photos of herself wearing a blazer, slacks, and heels that she topped off with a wildly out-of-place cowboy hat. Given the stark contrast to Boebert's normal accessories, it seems that she's decided to follow Noem in the fashion department, though it's hard to imagine why. In her caption, however, it was business as usual. "Saw some friendly faces in Sterling this past weekend, I appreciated all the feedback from our Logan County Commissioners and the ideas on water solutions for our entire district!" she wrote alongside three pictures snapped during different meetings. For each, she kept her headwear on indoors, which many would consider a breach of cowboy hat etiquette.
Despite Boebert's insistence on poaching Noem's controversial style, she still has a ways to go before leveling up. After all, Noem roped Fox News hosts into her cowboy hat obsession when promoting her book, "Not My First Rodeo." During her June 2022 appearance, Noem gifted the reporters with two of their own hats that she'd signed. "Nobody can make a good decision unless they've got a cowboy hat on," she said as she handed over the hats. "Isn't that fantastic? You can do anything now. Look at that," she added jokingly. That said, given her history, we're beginning to think she was dead serious. Also, her decision-making skills are definitely up for debate. But at least Boebert has something new to aspire to.