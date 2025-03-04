Obama Turned Down Some Major Publicity (& It Suggests His Ego Is Stronger Than Trump's)

Ben Stiller revealed that Barack Obama turned down a small part on a popular TV show. During his March 3 "Jimmy Kimmel Live" appearance, Stiller said a voiceover role in "Severance" that eventually went to Keanu Reeves was initially pitched to the former POTUS. "I didn't ask him in person. I knew someone who knew his lawyer," said Stiller, who is an executive producer and director of the Apple TV+ series. The "Zoolander" star sent an email to Obama about the voiceover gig for the "Lumon is Listening" stop-motion-animation video featured in the Season 2 premiere. "Two days later, I get an email back from President Barack Obama saying, 'Hey, Ben. Big fan of the show ... Don't think I have time in my schedule to make this happen,'" Stiller recalled. Had he accepted the offer, Obama would have voiced the Lumon building.

That wasn't the first time the team behind "Severance" considered Obama for a part. Leading up to the 2022 Emmys, Dan Erickson, a producer on the series, said he was hoping the two-time president would be in attendance. "If he is [there] I'm going to see if he wants a role on this show," Erickson told The Hollywood Reporter in August 2022.

Once news of Stiller's swing-and-a-miss made the rounds, "Severance" fans discussed why Obama couldn't find time to do a quick voiceover. "He prolly had the time but just didn't wanna set a precedent and have a million people sending him stuff to do in the future," one X, formerly Twitter, user wrote. Others wondered why Stiller's plan B didn't involve another POTUS. "Notice how he didn't ask donald trump," another person tweeted. Trump actually has an acting career that's fairly substantial, which shows the difference between how he and Obama view the limelight.