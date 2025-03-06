The Untold Truth Of Mikey Madison

Mikey Madison is on the list of celebrities you may have had no idea have a twin! She grew up the child of two psychologists in California's San Fernando Valley. She is one of five siblings; two brothers, including her twin, Miles, and two sisters. Miles is reportedly a University of California at Berkeley alum that played on the school's lacrosse team, but not much else is known about him. Still, the internet has already become captivated by his good looks and red hair.

Though she now considers Miles her "closest friend," as she told USA Today, things were different when they were in school. "My twin brother would pretend that we weren't siblings. People would be like, on the last day of school, like, 'Oh, Miles, why are you getting into Mikaela's car with her?' He's like, 'Oh, that's my sister!" she recalled laughing to W magazine. "He has since apologized."

These days, Miles keeps a pretty lowkey profile, but he always supports his twin sister in her endeavors. In her interview with USA Today, Madison admitted that out of everyone in her family, she was most concerned with Miles' reaction to her raunchy performance in "Anora." Thankfully, he was just as blown away as the rest of us. "He was speechless when he saw it for the first time," she gushed. "He was like, 'Mikey, I didn't see you at all; I just saw the character.' Coming from him, that was really special to hear."