Scandalous Details About Fox News' Laura Ingraham's Personal Life

Laura Ingraham has never been a stranger to controversy, so it's probably no surprise that aspects of her personal life have been pretty messy, too. Making things all the more scandalous, one of her fiercest critics is her brother Curtis Ingraham — a massive blow as, once upon a time, she spoke about how he taught her to be more tolerant.

It's hardly an untold truth that Ingraham has been called out for homophobia on many occasions. However, what some may not remember is that back in 1997, she used a Washington Post op-ed to share how learning Curtis was gay and meeting his partner and their friends had forced her to reconsider many of her views. In fact, Laura even admitted that she'd come to feel bad about aspects of an investigation she'd set up during her Dartmouth Review days. ICYMI, Laura had gotten one of her reporters to attend an anonymous Gay Students Association meeting so they could report back on what had been talked about. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the write-up had used incredibly inflammatory language, and Laura wrote in The Washington Post, "I now regret that at Dartmouth we didn't consider how callous rhetoric can wound."

Luckily for Laura, even with her shady background, Curtis had been incredibly gracious towards her, and she shared in her op-ed that they became closer after he came out. She also shared that she'd been by his late partner's side as he faced AIDS-related illnesses, and she admitted that she'd been devastated to hear Curtis tell hospital staff he was his partner's caretaker. "Although I understood the word had become part of the AIDS lexicon by necessity, knowing what they had been through together made it sound antiseptic, almost an insult," she wrote. Unfortunately, it seems at some point Laura's tolerance level reverted somewhat, and this time, Curtis wasn't as forgiving.