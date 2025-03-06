Pamela Bach, Former Baywatch Star And David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife, Dead At 62
The following article includes discussion of suicide.
Pamela Bach has died by reported suicide at the age of 62, according to TMZ. The "Baywatch" alum was found unconscious at her Los Angeles area home late Wednesday night, March 5, by family members, who called paramedics. Police who spoke with the outlet say Bach was declared dead at the scene.
Bach was married to fellow actor David Hasselhoff for 16 years until they filed for divorce in 2006. The ex-couple shares two daughters, Haley Hasselhoff and Taylor Hasselhoff. In 2017, Hasselhoff sought to end spousal support for Bach, who said lacked an effort to become self-sufficient in the many years he paid her alimony. Bach once painted a devastating image of their marriage, telling the Daily Mail that Hasselhoff's alcoholism was a point of contention in their relationship (via Today). Even so, Hasselhoff has shared his devastation over the news of Bach's death.
"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," he wrote in a post on Facebook Thursday, March 6. Hasselhoff likely won't say anything else for the time being, as he ended his post asking for the privacy to mourn. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," said the singer.
Pamela Bach's heartbreaking final post on social media
The shocking news of Pamela Bach's sudden death comes after the actor expressed her gratitude for her life on social media. Bach posted a heartwarming Instagram Reel celebrating the New Year on December 31, 2024. "As we step into 2025, my heart is full of gratitude, especially for my precious grandbaby, London," she wrote in the caption. Her and David Hasselhoff's daughter, Taylor Hasselhoff, gave birth to her first child in August 2024, making Bach a grandmother. "Watching her grow and seeing her smile light up my world is truly the greatest blessing," said Bach.
"My wish for all of you this year is health, happiness, and an abundance of love," Bach continued, concluding her caption with a now-heartbreaking message of hope for another great year. "May 2025 be filled with beautiful moments, laughter, and all the blessings your hearts can hold," she wrote. "Here's to a year of making cherished memories, spreading joy, and embracing every precious moment!"
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org