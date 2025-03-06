Pamela Bach, Former Baywatch Star And David Hasselhoff's Ex-Wife, Dead At 62

The following article includes discussion of suicide.

Pamela Bach has died by reported suicide at the age of 62, according to TMZ. The "Baywatch" alum was found unconscious at her Los Angeles area home late Wednesday night, March 5, by family members, who called paramedics. Police who spoke with the outlet say Bach was declared dead at the scene.

Bach was married to fellow actor David Hasselhoff for 16 years until they filed for divorce in 2006. The ex-couple shares two daughters, Haley Hasselhoff and Taylor Hasselhoff. In 2017, Hasselhoff sought to end spousal support for Bach, who said lacked an effort to become self-sufficient in the many years he paid her alimony. Bach once painted a devastating image of their marriage, telling the Daily Mail that Hasselhoff's alcoholism was a point of contention in their relationship (via Today). Even so, Hasselhoff has shared his devastation over the news of Bach's death.

"Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," he wrote in a post on Facebook Thursday, March 6. Hasselhoff likely won't say anything else for the time being, as he ended his post asking for the privacy to mourn. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult period but kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time," said the singer.