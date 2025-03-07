Tragic Details About David Hasselhoff And Pamela Bach's Two Daughters
The following article includes mentions of suicide and alcoholism.
Despite their privileged upbringing, David Hasselhoff's daughters, Taylor Ann and Hayley Hasselhoff, are no strangers to heartbreak. As children, they not only witnessed their parents go through a public and painful divorce but also had to cope with their father's struggles with alcohol addiction. In 2006, after filing for divorce due to irreconcilable differences, David and his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, found themselves in a bitter custody battle over their two daughters. During the proceedings, Bach accused David of domestic violence — an allegation the singer and "Baywatch" actor strongly denied. The two had been married for 17 years after meeting in 1985 on the set of "Knight Rider."
With their parents separated, Taylor Ann and Hayley were left to carry the burden of their father's ongoing struggles with alcohol. In 2007, David temporarily lost visitation rights after a shocking video surfaced of him intoxicated — filmed by none other than his teenage daughter. "You need to promise me you're not going to get alcohol tonight, OK? 'Cause if you get alcohol tonight, you are fired from your show tomorrow," Taylor Ann can be heard pleading in the clip obtained by ABC News. It was reportedly David's own wish for his kids to film him during his relapses as a way to hold himself accountable. But Bach disapproved. "I don't want my daughter taping him and involving herself just so he can see himself intoxicated," she told the outlet. "She is not the parent, and I don't want her playing the parental role, It's very upsetting." Yet none of these hardships could compare to the unimaginable pain of losing their mother 18 years later.
Hayley and Taylor Ann's mother died by suicide
In 2025, it was reported that Pamela Bach, former "Baywatch" star and David Hasselhoff's ex-wife, had died by suicide at the age of 62. Per the Daily Mail, Hayley Hasselhoff discovered her mother's lifeless body at her Hollywood Hills home after Bach succumbed to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A neighbor recalled seeing Hayley breaking down in the street as police responded to the crime scene. "She was hysterical, yelling, screaming," said the eyewitness. "She was crying, saying 'I just want to get my car.'" They also mentioned that Hayley had previously lived in the house with her mother, suggesting they were close.
On Facebook, David confirmed his ex-wife's passing in a brief but emotional statement. "Our family is deeply saddened by the recent passing of Pamela Hasselhoff," he wrote. "We are grateful for the outpouring of love and support during this difficult time but we kindly request privacy as we grieve and navigate through this challenging time."
Just three weeks before her death, Bach gushed about her granddaughter London in an Instagram comment celebrating her 6th-month milestone."Happy 6 month Birthday to my precious, sweetest and beautiful Granddaughter — London," she wrote in February 2025. She then praised her daughter, Taylor Ann Hasselhoff, and son-in-law, Madison Fiore, for being "wonderful first-time parents." Per People, Bach's agent, Sharon Kelly, said Bach cherished her role as a grandparent and mother. "Pamela often talked about how very proud she was of both her daughters and what they have blossomed into," stressed Kelly, noting, "[She] was a proud mama."
- If you or anyone you know needs help with addiction issues, visit the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration website or contact SAMHSA's National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).
- If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org