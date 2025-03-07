Tragic Details About David Hasselhoff And Pamela Bach's Two Daughters

The following article includes mentions of suicide and alcoholism.

Despite their privileged upbringing, David Hasselhoff's daughters, Taylor Ann and Hayley Hasselhoff, are no strangers to heartbreak. As children, they not only witnessed their parents go through a public and painful divorce but also had to cope with their father's struggles with alcohol addiction. In 2006, after filing for divorce due to irreconcilable differences, David and his ex-wife, Pamela Bach, found themselves in a bitter custody battle over their two daughters. During the proceedings, Bach accused David of domestic violence — an allegation the singer and "Baywatch" actor strongly denied. The two had been married for 17 years after meeting in 1985 on the set of "Knight Rider."

With their parents separated, Taylor Ann and Hayley were left to carry the burden of their father's ongoing struggles with alcohol. In 2007, David temporarily lost visitation rights after a shocking video surfaced of him intoxicated — filmed by none other than his teenage daughter. "You need to promise me you're not going to get alcohol tonight, OK? 'Cause if you get alcohol tonight, you are fired from your show tomorrow," Taylor Ann can be heard pleading in the clip obtained by ABC News. It was reportedly David's own wish for his kids to film him during his relapses as a way to hold himself accountable. But Bach disapproved. "I don't want my daughter taping him and involving herself just so he can see himself intoxicated," she told the outlet. "She is not the parent, and I don't want her playing the parental role, It's very upsetting." Yet none of these hardships could compare to the unimaginable pain of losing their mother 18 years later.