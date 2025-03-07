Trump's Weird Comments About Astronaut's Hair Totally Backfires (Has He Looked In A Mirror?)

Even though Donald Trump's hair had started to flop by his 70s, that has not stopped him from making odd comments about other people's hair. Speaking to the press on March 6, Trump mentioned astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore who had been stranded in space for months due to issues with their scheduled transport. The astronaut duo had given a joint interview from the International Space Station, and Wilmore said he believed Elon Musk's claim that Joe Biden's administration had denied earlier requests to get the astronauts back to Earth. Trump discussed how he spoke to Musk about bringing Wilmore and Williams home, and then he made odd comments about the stranded astronauts. "They've been left up there. I hope they like each other, but they've been ... maybe they'll love each other," POTUS told the press. Then he followed with remarks about Williams' hair.

Footage showed Williams' long dark hair in zero gravity, with her wavy locks floating up from her head. While discussing the astronauts, Trump used the term "wild hair" to describe Williams' space-bound look. "And I see the woman with the wild hair, good, solid head of hair she's got. There's no kidding, there's no games with her hair," he added.

The president's attempt at levity backfired, as people on X, formerly Twitter, roasted the man known for his own head-scratching hairstyle. "tRump making fun of anybody's 'wild hair' is the joke of the day. I'd say joke of the month, but tRump sets a new record every day," one user wrote. "The reason why he ended up talking about someone's hair ... is because he's self-conscious about his own," another added. "Yes, the Donald is a hair expert," another snidely responded. Just prior to that interview, Trump's hair had been the subject of ridicule.