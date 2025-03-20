The Glaring Red Flags Erin Andrews And Jarret Stoll's Marriage Won't Last
Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll have been married since 2017, but their journey together hasn't been all smooth sailing. Despite maintaining a united front over the years, there are plenty of red flags suggesting cracks in their relationship. Us Weekly notes that while speaking to Redbook in 2015, Andrews offered a rather ambiguous response when asked about her long-term plans with Stoll. She said, "I have no idea what tomorrow will bring. We're brought up thinking our lives are going to be a Taylor Swift song. Then you get older and wiser." By then, she and the former NFL star had been seeing each other for almost three years. "You don't know what is going to bring you happiness," the sportscaster added.
Susan Trombetti, matchmaker and CEO of Exclusive Matchmaking, told Nicki Swift exclusively why Andrews may have felt uncertain about her future with Stoll. "She was walking a tightrope," Trombetti explained, noting that Stoll's drug possession charge may have left her questioning the trajectory of their relationship. "He might have been battling those demons, and she wasn't sure what was going to happen." She also didn't want to paint Stoll in a negative light. "We don't know if he had a problem with drugs," Trombetti continued. "But she most likely didn't want to go public saying something like, 'Jarret has a substance abuse problem.'"
Another possibility was that the pair hadn't fully discussed marriage at that point. "She didn't know what to say, and she was caught off guard," Trombetti said. "She might have been harboring uncertainty about their future for whatever reason, and preserving privacy in their relationship." But other moments indicated trouble in their marriage.
Jarret Stoll struggles with Erin Andrews' openness
Another warning sign Erin Andrews and Jarret Stoll's marriage might be in trouble is the couple's conflicting views on privacy. During a candid interview with Success magazine, Andrews admitted that Stoll struggles with her habit of speaking openly about their personal lives. "My husband would rather ... me not be so public," she confessed. This became a major sticking point during their fertility journey, with Stoll making it clear that he would have preferred to keep things much more private. "He was just like, 'Why do we have to say this?'" Andrews recalled. "And I said, 'Because these waiting rooms are packed.'"
In our interview with Susan Trombetti, the celebrity matchmaker offered a few reasons why Stoll might be against his wife sharing their experiences. "It's just probably who he is, and there is perhaps some pain there," Trombetti stated. On the other hand, Andrews' openness could also just be her way of coping with the weight of their journey, and for that, she shouldn't be faulted. Regardless, they'll need to set clear boundaries to prevent it from becoming a bigger problem. Seeking marriage counseling might help the pair work through their differences in a healthy, constructive way.
Otherwise, it could put their marriage in jeopardy. "We don't know how bothered he is, on a scale of 1-10, by her discussing it on her platform. It could be one of those things he just accepts but doesn't like, or it could be that he has strong opinions and it results in a breakup down the road," said Trombetti. "I tend to believe it's more the former because she was undergoing IVF for a long time, and they have been dealing with this," she added.