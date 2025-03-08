Gene Hackman's Death Is Even More Tragic Than We Suspected

When Gene Hackman was found dead on February 26, along with his wife Betsy Arakawa and one of their three dogs, it opened up an ongoing investigation with more questions than answers. As more and more strange things about Hackman's death begin to appear, with each new detail coming to light, there's an even heavier sense of tragedy behind it all. While it was known that Hackman had been struggling with his health for a while, the 95-year-old's passing has made it clear there was even more to the story. In fact, according to new information provided to USA Today, it appears that Hackman and Arakawa died days apart.

With officials ruling out monoxide poisoning and signs of forced entry or foul play, their deaths were puzzling. The New Mexico Office of the Medical Investigator said Arakawa died from a rare disease called Hantavirus pulmonary syndrome. Per the CDC, Hantaviruses "are spread mainly by rodents," and it's rare for the disease to spread from human to human. The same office said that Hackman passed away from complications due to his Alzheimer's and heart disease.

The medical investigator also suggested that Arakawa died first, most likely around February 11, meaning that Hackman was spending time in his house with his deceased wife, most likely unaware of the situation. While there are still many loose ends to tie up, there's a bit more information regarding how the last days of Arakawa and Hackman were spent.