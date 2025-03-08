Bronny James Is Tragically On Everyone's Lips After LeBron Went Off At Stephen A. Smith

It's never easy for a kid to follow in their famous folks' footsteps, so your heart has to ache for poor Bronny James. As the son of 6 feet 8 inches, 250-pound LeBron James, he has size 15 shoes to fill. Bronny also has the added pressure of playing alongside his dad for the Lakers, something that's resulted in accusations of nepotism. But, hey, don't talk smack about LeBron's oldest son within the proud papa's earshot because that won't end well — a lesson Stephen A. Smith learned the hard way during a March 2025 Lakers and Knicks game. LeBron went off at Smith in a courtside showdown that was caught on camera and posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Did LeBron tell Stephen A to keep Bronny out of his mouth??" Barstool Sports captioned the clip.

Did LeBron tell Stephen A to keep Bronny out his mouth?? pic.twitter.com/aFJDKGOAtw — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) March 7, 2025

Well, yep. He most certainly did and in no uncertain terms. "That was LeBron James coming up to me, unexpectedly, I might add, to confront me about making sure I mind what I say about his son," Smith shared on an episode of ESPN's "First Take" on Friday. "I can't repeat the words because they aren't suited for FCC airwaves. That's what he was doing."

Smith admitted that he'd had no intention of discussing the altercation but felt compelled to after the clip went viral. "That wasn't a basketball player confronting me," he explained. "That was a parent. That was a father."