Pic Of Lauren Sanchez Without Full-Faced Makeup Is Head-Turning
Lauren Sanchez is a head-turner — even with no makeup. That may be due to extensive plastic surgery, but the former news personality has been confidently flaunting her natural beauty as far back as the early 2000s. Back when she was married to her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, Sanchez — who had a long relationship history before Jeff Bezos — attended the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in Los Angeles, looking effortlessly radiant. She wore a white linen dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with white wedge heels. Her hair was pulled back into a bun and secured with an elastic headband, and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.
In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, makeup artist Amber Renee shared her thoughts on Sanchez's 2007 appearance. "She had this effortless, fresh-faced glow," Renee observed. "Minimal makeup, soft features, and a really natural, youthful feel." She added, "It's got that 'just stepped off the beach' beauty, which is super refreshing."
Since then, the Emmy-winning journalist has changed the way she does her makeup. These days, she clearly prefers a bolder, more glamorous approach. At the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City, Sanchez walked the red carpet in an all-white suit while sporting a full face of makeup. "She's definitely leaning into a more polished, high-glamour aesthetic," agreed Renee. "The dramatic lashes, bold brows, and contoured cheeks make her look powerful and sophisticated." She also said, "It's very 'boss energy,' which totally makes sense given her public presence." However, a mix of the two makeup styles — soft and full-glam — may work best for the helicopter pilot.
Lauren Sanchez has shared her beauty secrets
Amber Renee thinks Lauren Sanchez could benefit from incorporating her past makeup style into her current aesthetic. "If I had to choose, I think a balance between the two would be perfect," she told Nicki Swift exclusively. "Keeping that natural glow from her earlier days but with a bit of the refinement she has now," she added. Simply toning down her brows or getting rid of her false lashes could give Sanchez a softer, more natural appearance. The Philadelphia makeup artist also shared some tips on how to make her features stand out more by using the right products.
She said to start by opting for a dewy foundation instead of a matte one for a fresh, radiant finish. She also suggested swapping out fake lashes for softer eye makeup for a more natural vibe. Moreover, choosing a flattering lip color — one that "isn't too matte or too glossy" — could tie the whole look together. As for her hair, Sanchez's brunette locks already suit her, but adding soft waves or a bit of volume could give them an extra boost. "At the end of the day, she should go with whatever makes her feel confident," stressed Renee. "But I do think a slightly more natural take on her current style could be chef's kiss perfection."
During a November 2023 interview with Vogue, Sanchez shared her straightforward approach to aging gracefully, citing four key steps — exercise, sleep, diet, and meditation — for maintaining her overall well-being. "It's really simple," she said. She also stressed the importance of using SPF to protect her skin from the harmful rays of the sun; her personal favorite is Summer Fridays' ShadeDrops Mineral Milk Sunscreen with SPF 30.