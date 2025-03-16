Pic Of Lauren Sanchez Without Full-Faced Makeup Is Head-Turning

Lauren Sanchez is a head-turner — even with no makeup. That may be due to extensive plastic surgery, but the former news personality has been confidently flaunting her natural beauty as far back as the early 2000s. Back when she was married to her ex-husband Patrick Whitesell, Sanchez — who had a long relationship history before Jeff Bezos — attended the John Varvatos Stuart House Benefit in Los Angeles, looking effortlessly radiant. She wore a white linen dress with long sleeves and a plunging neckline paired with white wedge heels. Her hair was pulled back into a bun and secured with an elastic headband, and she appeared to be wearing little to no makeup.

s_bukley/Shutterstock

In an exclusive interview with Nicki Swift, makeup artist Amber Renee shared her thoughts on Sanchez's 2007 appearance. "She had this effortless, fresh-faced glow," Renee observed. "Minimal makeup, soft features, and a really natural, youthful feel." She added, "It's got that 'just stepped off the beach' beauty, which is super refreshing."

Since then, the Emmy-winning journalist has changed the way she does her makeup. These days, she clearly prefers a bolder, more glamorous approach. At the 2024 Forbes Power Women's Summit in New York City, Sanchez walked the red carpet in an all-white suit while sporting a full face of makeup. "She's definitely leaning into a more polished, high-glamour aesthetic," agreed Renee. "The dramatic lashes, bold brows, and contoured cheeks make her look powerful and sophisticated." She also said, "It's very 'boss energy,' which totally makes sense given her public presence." However, a mix of the two makeup styles — soft and full-glam — may work best for the helicopter pilot.