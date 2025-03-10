Kylie Jenner Confuses Tennis Match For Playboy Cover Shoot In Inappropriate Outfit

It looks like Kylie Jenner didn't get the memo on dressing appropriately for watching a tennis match. Jenner and her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, were spotted packing on the PDA again while watching the BNP Paribas Open on March 9. In a video shared by the organization on X, formerly known as Twitter, one half of the couple dressed accordingly, but the other did not, and it was — you guessed it — Jenner. The beauty mogul had on a bright red button-down shirt tied at the waist, showing her bare midriff. The top was barely buttoned, and Jenner's cleavage was on full display. Meanwhile, Chalamet had on a reserved striped shirt with a white t-shirt underneath, looking relaxed yet suitable for tennis. He was also spotted wearing a zip-up Adidas sweatshirt.

According to Vogue, proper attire for a big tennis tournament, such as the U.S. Open, includes polo shirts, a breezy shirtdress, or a fresh white skirt worn with a preppy top. We're sure Jenner's pin-up look wouldn't make its list of chic tenniscore 'fits, but as we all know, "The Kardashians" star loves to turn heads with inappropriate looks, and some of Jenner's fashion choices have even generated controversy.