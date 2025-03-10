Makeup Artist Tells Us How Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Can Avoid This Common Eyebrow Fail
Ainsley Earhardt needed to take a second look in the mirror before going on the air after a photo of her appearance on "Fox & Friends" showcased a hurried brow that drew too much attention to the mistake — and not enough to what she was talking about. We spoke to expert makeup artist Amber Reneé to get the lowdown on what went wrong. Reneé diagnosed the problem, saying, "It seems like either she or her makeup artist went a little too heavy-handed with the shape or color, which is super easy to do but can totally throw off someone's overall look." Reneé continued, "The biggest issue I'm noticing is that the brows look a bit too sculpted and perhaps slightly mismatched with her natural bone structure or hair color."
She further explained the problem, adding, "When eyebrows are overly defined, harsh, or not in sync with the face, they can unintentionally age someone or give off a 'painted-on' effect — and that's exactly what seems to be happening here. Instead of framing her face softly, the brows are drawing unnecessary attention to themselves." And while we don't think Earhardt meant to draw attention to herself in this instance, she likely knows from past experience that even her killer legs cannot distract "Fox & Friends" viewers from her worst looks.
Expert tips to avoid an off-balance eyebrow
Expert makeup artist Amber Reneé wants Ainsley Earhardt (and everyone else) to recognize that "eyebrows have so much power in a look." Reneé noted that "when they're done right, they can lift the face, make the eyes pop, and even give someone a more youthful, fresh appearance." However, Reneé cautioned that "when they're even slightly off (like too arched, too dark, too blocky, etc.), it can subtly throw the whole face off balance." Speaking of being thrown off by makeup, Reneé's guidance reminded us how different Earhardt looks without any makeup at all.
And since knowing the problem is only half the battle, Reneé recommended that Earhardt offer the following tips to her in-studio makeup artist when it comes time to do her eyebrows, saying they should "soften the shape, lighten the color a touch," and embrace "less product, more feathering." Reneé concluded by commiserating with Earhardt's mistake-making artist, saying, "Honestly, if her brows were just a bit softer and lighter, her whole face would open up, and her features would look way more balanced. It's wild how much of a difference brows can make!" We'll venture to say it's also wild the difference a good outfit can make — though it's too bad Earhardt isn't a stranger when it comes to worst-dressed moments.