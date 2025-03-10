Makeup Artist Tells Us How Fox News' Ainsley Earhardt Can Avoid This Common Eyebrow Fail

Ainsley Earhardt needed to take a second look in the mirror before going on the air after a photo of her appearance on "Fox & Friends" showcased a hurried brow that drew too much attention to the mistake — and not enough to what she was talking about. We spoke to expert makeup artist Amber Reneé to get the lowdown on what went wrong. Reneé diagnosed the problem, saying, "It seems like either she or her makeup artist went a little too heavy-handed with the shape or color, which is super easy to do but can totally throw off someone's overall look." Reneé continued, "The biggest issue I'm noticing is that the brows look a bit too sculpted and perhaps slightly mismatched with her natural bone structure or hair color."

She further explained the problem, adding, "When eyebrows are overly defined, harsh, or not in sync with the face, they can unintentionally age someone or give off a 'painted-on' effect — and that's exactly what seems to be happening here. Instead of framing her face softly, the brows are drawing unnecessary attention to themselves." And while we don't think Earhardt meant to draw attention to herself in this instance, she likely knows from past experience that even her killer legs cannot distract "Fox & Friends" viewers from her worst looks.