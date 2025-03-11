Ainsley Earhardt's Makeup Misstep On Fox & Friends Is So Distracting
Ainsley Earhardt had a surprising makeup blunder on an episode of "Fox & Friends." While Earhardt occasionally embraces unflattering fashion trends, her makeup is usually flawless — but that wasn't the case during an episode of the morning show that aired on Valentine's Day. The Fox News personality posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram where she sported a Valentine's Day-themed pink dress while posing with her co-hosts. In that wide shot, Earhardt's beauty misstep wasn't really noticeable. However, a closer inspection showed that the "Fox & Friends" host's eye makeup seemed a bit off (as seen below). Perhaps she was in a rush that day, or maybe there was somebody new doing makeup on set, but whatever the reason, Earhardt's false eyelashes appeared out of control. She went tasteful with the foundation and lipstick, but her lash extensions were cartoonishly long and pointed so high that they almost made contact with her eyebrows and forehead.
Another time that Earhardt's eyelashes looked uncharacteristically long was when she uploaded a selfie to Instagram alongside a "Fox & Friends" guest in April 2024. It was clear that the TV personality was wearing on-set makeup, and it was tasteful for the most part, except for her overly long falsies. Even then, Earhardt's lash extensions weren't battling the wind quite like they were on Valentine's Day.
Seeing the "Fox & Friends" host have a makeup misstep was surprising, as even though Earhardt has undergone a transformation over the years, her makeup had been consistent. In August 2018, Elle did a profile on Earhardt, and a childhood friend said she "followed in her [mother's] footsteps" when it came to being meticulous about makeup. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" Earhardt told the publication. The Fox host has always taken beauty products seriously — even when she's off-air.
Ainsley Earhardt almost always wears makeup
Photos of Ainsley Earhardt without makeup are rare, as even when she's taking candid snaps with friends and family, she has some products applied. On January 17, the TV personality posted an Instagram selfie with a friend of her deceased mother who had visited New York. Earhardt still had a healthy dose of makeup on, including lipstick and eyeliner, but the eyelashes and mascara were toned down compared to the on-air look she sported the following month when she had the false lash misstep.
Other candid photos showed just how seriously Earhardt takes her makeup routine. She posted an Instagram carousel in August 2024 of a trip to North Carolina with some friends. The first slide was a selfie of the "Fox & Friends" host with two friends standing outdoors in a small town. Earhardt was clearly wearing foundation and some eye makeup, but once again, there was thankfully an absence of overly long falsies.
As evidenced by these relatively impromptu photos, fans would be hard-pressed to catch Earhardt completely makeup-free. Over the years, the Fox News anchor has received flak for her reliance on beauty products, but Earhardt has shrugged off the criticism. "If you're asking me to go on set without makeup and without my hair washed, you're asking me to be someone that I'm not," she told Insider in October 2017. "I enjoy who I am. And I'm gonna own it," she added. Applying makeup not just on set but virtually every time she leaves the house is a lot of work, but Earhardt is diligent with her skincare routine. "I use lotions and creams on my face and wash it every night and every morning," she told Haute Beauty in May 2018.