Ainsley Earhardt's Makeup Misstep On Fox & Friends Is So Distracting

Ainsley Earhardt had a surprising makeup blunder on an episode of "Fox & Friends." While Earhardt occasionally embraces unflattering fashion trends, her makeup is usually flawless — but that wasn't the case during an episode of the morning show that aired on Valentine's Day. The Fox News personality posted a behind-the-scenes photo to Instagram where she sported a Valentine's Day-themed pink dress while posing with her co-hosts. In that wide shot, Earhardt's beauty misstep wasn't really noticeable. However, a closer inspection showed that the "Fox & Friends" host's eye makeup seemed a bit off (as seen below). Perhaps she was in a rush that day, or maybe there was somebody new doing makeup on set, but whatever the reason, Earhardt's false eyelashes appeared out of control. She went tasteful with the foundation and lipstick, but her lash extensions were cartoonishly long and pointed so high that they almost made contact with her eyebrows and forehead.

Another time that Earhardt's eyelashes looked uncharacteristically long was when she uploaded a selfie to Instagram alongside a "Fox & Friends" guest in April 2024. It was clear that the TV personality was wearing on-set makeup, and it was tasteful for the most part, except for her overly long falsies. Even then, Earhardt's lash extensions weren't battling the wind quite like they were on Valentine's Day.

Seeing the "Fox & Friends" host have a makeup misstep was surprising, as even though Earhardt has undergone a transformation over the years, her makeup had been consistent. In August 2018, Elle did a profile on Earhardt, and a childhood friend said she "followed in her [mother's] footsteps" when it came to being meticulous about makeup. "I enjoy makeup and having someone who does my hair. What female wouldn't?" Earhardt told the publication. The Fox host has always taken beauty products seriously — even when she's off-air.