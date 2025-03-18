The Biggest Lie From Jasmine Roth's HGTV Show Fans Are Led To Believe

HGTV fans love a good renovation, but if you're under the assumption that working with network star Jasmine Roth means you'll get it done for free, you might just have fallen for a lie. Well, a not-so-well-known fact, anyway.

We'll cut straight to the chase: Participants on "Help! I Wrecked My House" are paying for their own renovations. However, while this particular tidbit of information will probably come as a shock to most, HGTV doesn't exactly hide it. Au contraire, in a Q&A on HGTV's website, the channel's VP of production and development, Betsy Ayala, explained that it is fully disclosed to homeowners on the show that they will have to pay their own way. Plus, casting calls put out on Roth's website specifically note that hopefuls need at least $100,000 to apply in the first place.

That isn't all, though. While there's no question that the highlight of any home improvement show is seeing the homeowners return to their newly renovated space, this requires them to move out temporarily. As for where they go, that's never really something shown to the viewers. However, it turns out that booking these short-term digs is also on the homeowners' dime. There's a potential for this to get very pricey, too. Per the application form, potential "Help! I Wrecked My House" participants should budget for up to 10 weeks in alternative accommodation. Simply put: If you're hoping to have bad renovations fixed on a budget, Roth's show might not be the first place to start.