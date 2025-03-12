Fox News Star Jesse Watters' Joke About Marriage Tough Patches Totally Backfires

The real reason Jesse Watters got a divorce came to light when he tried to joke about his first marriage on Fox News. Speaking about the tension between the United States and Canada, who are involved in trade tariffs, guest Kevin O'Leary made a marriage metaphor. "You know marriages have tough patches?" said. "I've never heard that," Jesse quipped, which was a sly reference to his first marriage to Noelle Watters. This made viewers bring up the scandalous timeline of Jesse's relationship with his current wife, Emma Watters. "Waters had an affair on his first wife with his now second wife. So speaking of tough patches," one viewer responded when a clip of the exchange was posted to X, formerly Twitter, on March 11. Some of the comments about Jesse's infidelities were absolutely brutal. "He didn't consider it a rough patch when he was f***ing the intern behind his wife and kids backs," another user tweeted. "His then wife was completely devastated by his cheating with a coworker at Fox," one viewer wrote.

O'Leary: You know marriages have tough patches? Watters: I've never heard that. O'Leary: We're not dating the U.S. And Canada and the United States are married. A little tough patch in the marriage, it's going to get worked out. pic.twitter.com/hXqsOBSd0e — Acyn (@Acyn) March 12, 2025

Noelle filed for divorce from the TV personality in October 2017. Jesse wasted little time, and by the following month he told human resources at Fox that he was in a committed relationship with Emma, his future second wife, as reported by the NY Daily News at the time.

Jesse's joke about his first marriage not only brought comments about that cheating scandal, but viewers were also bothered by how he attempted to woo Emma. "When I was trying to get Emma to date me, the first thing I did was let the air out of her tires," Jesse said on-air in April 2022. The backlash for the "tough patches" joke was not the first time Jesse had felt the wrath of online users about his second marriage.