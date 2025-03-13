Meghan Markle's Podcast Reveal Accidentally Confirms She Keeps Tabs On Her Haters
Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex is certainly no stranger to backlash. Most recently, people have been losing it over her wardrobe on "With Love, Meghan," as well as many other details of her new Netflix show. Her cooking series premiered in March 2025, and ever since, folks have been picking apart much of what she said to guests on the first season. In particular, some people have taken issue with her reveal that her name is now Meghan Sussex, rather than Meghan Markle, as she is known to most. When writer and actor Mindy Kaling referred to Meghan with her most-recognized last name, "Markle," the duchess corrected her, saying, "You know I'm Sussex now." Viewers, unsurprisingly, had mixed reactions to this news. And, her latest announcement proves that she may be feeling the heat from the public response to her name change.
On March 13, Meghan took to Instagram to announce her new podcast, "Confessions of a Female Founder." Her caption revealed that the new podcast will feature Meghan "having candid conversations with amazing women who have turned dreams into realities." Interestingly, though, on the image she shared promoting the project, it simply said, "with Meghan," without Markle or Sussex included. This aligns with the simple title of her Netflix series, "With Love, Meghan." But, if her new name reveal was meant to be the start of a rebrand, this indicates that she may be backtracking.
Meghan could now be going by just one name professionally
With a name as famous as Meghan Markle, some surely wondered why she'd change her name at all. On her series, the 43-year-old mom of two explained, "You have kids and you go, 'No, I should share my name with my children,'" adding, "I didn't know how meaningful it would be to me, but it just means so much to go, 'This is our family name, our little family name.'" Of course, changing your name for this reason is beyond typical. Yet, the details of her and Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex's royal exit complicate things. Some people may wonder why Meghan would want to take on a royal name when they have distanced themselves from the royal family. In reality, though, this is simply Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet's name. In the same way the average person wouldn't change their last name because their family was estranged, Harry wouldn't, either. And, that doesn't mean Meghan shouldn't share her family's name if she so chooses.
Ultimately, when you're Meghan Markle, Sussex, or otherwise, it's difficult to avoid getting flak for pretty much anything you do in the public eye. So, it doesn't come as a surprise that people are commenting negatively on her name change. It is, however, interesting that this backlash may be affecting Meghan's apparent rebrand. It seems that when it comes to her new endeavors, the mononym, Meghan, may be her new title.