The View Co-Hosts' Brutal Takedown Of Lauren Boebert Is Sure To Send Her Spiraling

If Representative Lauren Boebert is going to sling stones, she better be ready to have a target on her back too. In an episode excerpt posted by "The View" to X, formerly known as Twitter, Whoopi Goldberg kicked off a roast session after playing a clip of what she called Boebert's "dumb comments" regarding Representative Al Green. Green interrupted Donald Trump's speech at Congress earlier in the month and was later censured. Regarding that, Boebert said, "For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent."

In another clip, Boebert said, "I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk." She added, "If that gold-plated cane isn't a pimp cane, I don't know what is." And to really cap off her flippant tirade, Boebert attempted to turn the tables on her racially charged comments by asking, "Are there no cisgender, white pimps in America?"

Needless to say, the hosts of "The View" were not having it. Goldberg decided to hold her tongue, but she did note that in response to Boebert's remarks, Democrats were asking for Congress to formally censure the Colorado politician — whose ego would be rocked if she knew how locals felt about her. To that end, co-host Sara Haines outlined ways Democrats could beat Boebert in her home state, adding that, "The only way she gets attention is by being a provocateur, she doesn't do her job." And given Boebert's rumored trashy romance with Kid Rock, she's definitely not dodging the provocateur allegations. However, host Joy Behar found some sarcastic inspiration in Boebert's remarks, saying, " ... it shows that anybody can run for Congress. Anybody. And I find that inspiring. I might even do it!"