The View Co-Hosts' Brutal Takedown Of Lauren Boebert Is Sure To Send Her Spiraling
If Representative Lauren Boebert is going to sling stones, she better be ready to have a target on her back too. In an episode excerpt posted by "The View" to X, formerly known as Twitter, Whoopi Goldberg kicked off a roast session after playing a clip of what she called Boebert's "dumb comments" regarding Representative Al Green. Green interrupted Donald Trump's speech at Congress earlier in the month and was later censured. Regarding that, Boebert said, "For him to go and shake his pimp cane at President Trump was absolutely abhorrent."
In another clip, Boebert said, "I have never seen Al Green actually use his cane as a support to walk." She added, "If that gold-plated cane isn't a pimp cane, I don't know what is." And to really cap off her flippant tirade, Boebert attempted to turn the tables on her racially charged comments by asking, "Are there no cisgender, white pimps in America?"
Needless to say, the hosts of "The View" were not having it. Goldberg decided to hold her tongue, but she did note that in response to Boebert's remarks, Democrats were asking for Congress to formally censure the Colorado politician — whose ego would be rocked if she knew how locals felt about her. To that end, co-host Sara Haines outlined ways Democrats could beat Boebert in her home state, adding that, "The only way she gets attention is by being a provocateur, she doesn't do her job." And given Boebert's rumored trashy romance with Kid Rock, she's definitely not dodging the provocateur allegations. However, host Joy Behar found some sarcastic inspiration in Boebert's remarks, saying, " ... it shows that anybody can run for Congress. Anybody. And I find that inspiring. I might even do it!"
Boebert has a spotty record when it comes to model behavior
Later in the discussion, Alyssa Farah Griffin didn't waste time reminding viewers about the spicy scandal that damaged Lauren Boebert's reputation forever: "I have nothing to add other than it's rich coming from someone who was kicked out of a Sunday viewing of Beetlejuice for getting handsy on like a first or second date, but that's all." Griffin's burn is a reminder of when Boebert went on a date with Quinn Gallagher and proceeded to vape during the theatrical performance, with TMZ also catching video surveillance of Boebert and Gallagher giving zero regard for being in a public setting as they groped each other. Always quick with it, Joy Behar gave Boebert a final blow by replying to Griffin and saying, "To her credit, she tried to reach across the aisle that day."
But on X, when "The View" asked "Should Boebert face consequences over her 'pimp' comment?" responses were decidedly mixed. Some defended Boebert's assertion that Green didn't actually use his cane for its intended purpose. Plenty of other internet commenters were either big fans of Boebert or not of "The View" and strongly criticized the show.
But one user joined in the roasting of the representative and posted, "She should be ashamed of herself. We haven't forgotten her j***ing off her boyfriend at the Beetlejuice flick. Nor have I forgotten her horrible behavior at Biden's speeches to the nation. She's trashy and care [sic] F off?" It's more coarse language than the ladies on "The View," but it's a good reminder that Boebert really should not be casting the first stone.