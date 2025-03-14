Wendy Williams' Interview On The View Confirms What We Suspected

Wendy Williams is speaking out after her concerning plea for help at the New York assisted living facility where she is residing. The talk show veteran made an appearance via phone on "The View" on March 14, 2025, and insisted to the co-hosts that she is not mentally incapacitated. "How dare they say I have incapacitation. I do not!" said Williams.

Fans were worried about Williams, as her appearance on the show comes after an unnerving incident involving Williams on March 10, 2025, when she tossed a handwritten note out of the fifth-story window in the memory ward of her facility, which read: "Help! Wendy!!" (via the New York Post). Police arrived at the scene in the morning, eventually leading Williams to an ambulance, where she was taken to a hospital.

When "The View" host Joy Behar asked her why she ended up in the hospital, Williams said because she was "having a little agita" and "needed a breath of fresh air." While at the hospital, Williams said she got her blood drawn to check on her thyroid, but by no means was she forced into the visit. "It was my choice to get an independent evaluation on my incapacitation, which I don't have it!" she said. Her confident attitude is a confirmation that Williams is still the queen of shade.