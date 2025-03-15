The Tragic Timeline Of Gene Hackman's Second Marriage

In February 2025, Gene Hackman, best known for his versatile acting chops, "It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our father, Gene Hackman, and his wife, Betsy," his family shared in a statement with People. "He was loved and admired by millions around the world for his brilliant acting career, but to us he was always just Dad and Grandpa. We will miss him sorely and are devastated by the loss."

While Hackman enjoyed a successful and long-lasting career in Hollywood, the actor did not have as much luck in his personal life. In 1956, he married Faye Maltese, his first wife, with whom he welcomed three children: Christopher, Elizabeth, and Leslie. Sadly, after thirty years together, Hackman and Maltese's marriage ended, largely because of the demands of the actor's career. "Even though I had a family, I took jobs that would separate us for three or four months at a time. The temptations in that, the money and recognition, it was too much for the poor boy in me. I wasn't able to handle that," he admitted in an interview with The New York Times.

Fortunately, Hackman got a second chance at love with his second wife, Betsy Arakawa, with whom he enjoyed 34 years of bliss and companionship. Despite their legacy of love, Hackman and Arakawa's marriage came to an end in the most tragic way.