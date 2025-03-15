Why Didn't Lance Reddick Have An Autopsy Report? Here's What We Know
Friends, family, and fans were shocked and saddened by news of the tragic death of Lance Reddick on March 17, 2023. What was even more shocking, perhaps, was that "The Wire" star didn't have an autopsy conducted — an unusual situation given his age of 60 and apparent level of health and fitness.
TMZ reported that Reddick's death certificate listed that he died from "Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease." However, his family is questioning the official cause of death. "[Reddick was] the most physically fit person I've ever known," family attorney James Hornstein insisted (via Deadline), sharing that he worked out daily at his home gym and ate a healthy, balanced diet. "The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle," Hornstein continued. "On behalf of [Lance's wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."
According to Heart.org, ischemic heart disease, also known as coronary artery disease, is caused by narrowed heart arteries. This results in reduced levels of blood and oxygen reaching the heart and could lead to a heart attack. The organization lists several possible symptoms, including irregular heartbeat, pain in the upper body, shortness of breath, and nausea, among others.
Lance's legacy lives on
Not surprisingly, Lance Reddick's wife, Stephanie, was heartbroken by his death. She posted a touching tribute to him with a series of beautiful black & white photos and requested donations be made to waldenschool.org in Baltimore.
There was an outpouring of sorrow at the loss of Lance at such a young age. "Lance Reddick was an beautiful and compelling actor. And a beautiful person. He worked with my mom Anne Meara in her play 'Afterplay', playing Raziel, the waiter slash angel of death. He was exquisite in that and all he did. Nothing is lost," Ben Stiller posted on X, formerly Twitter. "Shocked and saddened by the news that Lance Reddick has passed away. Truly heartbreaking. R.I.P. My friend. You will be missed," Isiah Whitlock Jr., who starred alongside Lance in "The Wire," also posted. As tragic and shocking as the news of Lance's death is, the circumstances are not as unusual as some may believe. Per ResearchGate, Jim Fixx, a devout runner and advocate for healthy living, wrote a book claiming heart disease was caused by overcivilization. He recommended running as a way to counteract heart-related issues. However, Fixx died of a heart attack at just 52 while out jogging.
Meanwhile, Lance's kindness lives on after his death. He skipped the New York "John Wick" premiere and stayed home with his beloved dogs. As evidenced by Lance's heartbreaking final Instagram post that namechecked the Animal League, the "world's largest no-kill rescue and adoption organization."