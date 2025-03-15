Why Didn't Lance Reddick Have An Autopsy Report? Here's What We Know

Friends, family, and fans were shocked and saddened by news of the tragic death of Lance Reddick on March 17, 2023. What was even more shocking, perhaps, was that "The Wire" star didn't have an autopsy conducted — an unusual situation given his age of 60 and apparent level of health and fitness.

TMZ reported that Reddick's death certificate listed that he died from "Ischemic Heart Disease and Atherosclerotic Coronary Artery Disease." However, his family is questioning the official cause of death. "[Reddick was] the most physically fit person I've ever known," family attorney James Hornstein insisted (via Deadline), sharing that he worked out daily at his home gym and ate a healthy, balanced diet. "The information appearing on the death certificate is wholly inconsistent with his lifestyle," Hornstein continued. "On behalf of [Lance's wife] Stephanie Reddick, the death certificate information is not corroborated and is inconsistent with the facts known to the family."

According to Heart.org, ischemic heart disease, also known as coronary artery disease, is caused by narrowed heart arteries. This results in reduced levels of blood and oxygen reaching the heart and could lead to a heart attack. The organization lists several possible symptoms, including irregular heartbeat, pain in the upper body, shortness of breath, and nausea, among others.