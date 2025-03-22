We Can't Believe Zooey Deschanel Wore These Busty Outfits
Zooey Deschanel may be best known for her modest, Old Hollywood style, but she's never shied away from a bold fashion moment when the opportunity arises. Over the years, the "New Girl" star has surprised us with more than a few busty outfits. "Personally, I've always liked the 1960s — that's just my aesthetic," she said of her style in an interview with Real Simple. "I like structured clothes, miniskirts, things like that. Oversized clothes don't really look good on me ... I look better in a more tailored silhouette."
The actor sent tongues wagging after sharing a throwback snap of herself in one of her raciest outfits to Instagram in August 2023. In the pic, she sported a black tube dress with a sheer cutout that partly exposed her chest and even her breasts. "Side eye," Deschanel captioned the snap, which garnered plenty of likes and reactions from her followers.
While walking the red carpet at Elle's Women in Hollywood bash in December 2023, Deschanel also put her goods on full display in a black velvet tube dress by Bronx and Branco. She styled the frock with matching tights and added a black clutch and pointed-toe heels to complete her outfit. Meanwhile, to celebrate her 42nd birthday in January 2022, Deschanel took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her wearing yet another busty number. "Celebrating another trip around the sun today," she gushed. "I'm so grateful for this sunshine-y life of mine, and for all the birthday wishes." However, these are just a few of the many busty looks the "500 Days of Summer" star has worn.
Zooey Deschanel isn't afraid to show off her cleavage
For the 2007 screening of the "Tin Man" series in Los Angeles, Zooey Deschanel flaunted her assets in a plunging red cocktail dress by Zac Pozen. Her outfit featured a full tulle skirt and a deep V-neckline that offered a generous glimpse of her chest. She accessorized with a gold Swarovski clutch and velvet crimson heels before finishing off with her signature fringe (here's why you never see Deschanel without bangs anymore). At the Primetime Emmy Awards in 2012, the actor also stunned in a strapless Reem Acra gown that drew a lot of attention to her cleavage.
The cut of her bodice was so low that Deschanel, who's had her fair share of fashion hits and misses, suffered a wardrobe malfunction just before taking the stage. "I had to cut my bra off because it was showing," she told E! News. "We just had to cut part of it. It was before I went on." The following year, she wore an Oscar de la Renta gown with a daring sweetheart neckline and flowing skirt while attending the 2013 Golden Globes.
After years of experimenting with different styles, the "Almost Famous" star has discovered which ones work best for her body. "Know what suits you," Deschanel said in a 2010 chat with The Guardian. "Now I understand proportion and recognize the shapes that look good on my figure." She also emphasized, "I try to stick to classic pieces. I don't go to a lot of fashion shows or pay attention to what other people are wearing."