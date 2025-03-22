We Can't Believe Zooey Deschanel Wore These Busty Outfits

Zooey Deschanel may be best known for her modest, Old Hollywood style, but she's never shied away from a bold fashion moment when the opportunity arises. Over the years, the "New Girl" star has surprised us with more than a few busty outfits. "Personally, I've always liked the 1960s — that's just my aesthetic," she said of her style in an interview with Real Simple. "I like structured clothes, miniskirts, things like that. Oversized clothes don't really look good on me ... I look better in a more tailored silhouette."

The actor sent tongues wagging after sharing a throwback snap of herself in one of her raciest outfits to Instagram in August 2023. In the pic, she sported a black tube dress with a sheer cutout that partly exposed her chest and even her breasts. "Side eye," Deschanel captioned the snap, which garnered plenty of likes and reactions from her followers.

While walking the red carpet at Elle's Women in Hollywood bash in December 2023, Deschanel also put her goods on full display in a black velvet tube dress by Bronx and Branco. She styled the frock with matching tights and added a black clutch and pointed-toe heels to complete her outfit. Meanwhile, to celebrate her 42nd birthday in January 2022, Deschanel took to her Instagram page to post a photo of her wearing yet another busty number. "Celebrating another trip around the sun today," she gushed. "I'm so grateful for this sunshine-y life of mine, and for all the birthday wishes." However, these are just a few of the many busty looks the "500 Days of Summer" star has worn.