The Tragedy Of Alec Baldwin's Ex Kim Basinger Gets Sadder & Sadder

There was a time when Kim Basinger was one of the hottest actors of the '80s and '90s. She rose to fame as a Bond girl named Domino Petachi in "Never Say Never Again" and cemented herself as a sex symbol when she starred in the steamy film "9½ Weeks." Basinger's fame grew even higher when she married Alec Baldwin in 1993, but sadly, his star power made her feel diminished. "I never want to give up my work, don't get me wrong. But he is my life's focus. After all of this, sometimes I think there would be no Kim Basinger without Alec. Some days, during this insane ordeal, I would look at him and ask, 'Who is Kim Basinger?'" she told the LA Times in 1994.

Basinger and Baldwin divorced in 2002 in one of showbiz's ugliest and drama-filled breakups. Unfortunately, their daughter Ireland was only seven years old at the time and was caught in the middle during her parents' bitter custody battle. Although the two eventually settled, the tragic split was just one of the many hurdles Basinger has had to endure in her life.