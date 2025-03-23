Rumored Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a long list of Hollywood names they call friends. The A-list stars not only work with famous faces, but they also regularly hang out with them during their off-time. Hugh Jackman and Reynolds are known to be super tight and became close while filming "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in 2007. Blake also has many celebrity friends, as she made a name for herself at 17 years old after starring in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." It also doesn't hurt that her parents are in the industry, and her sister, Robyn Lively, was in the hit '80s movie "Teen Witch."
Unfortunately, over the years, both Lively and Reynolds experienced a few falling-outs with their pals. In 2015, the "Deadpool" star revealed to GQ that he axed a friendship after the person tried to sell photos of one of his kids to a tabloid. "It was like death. It was like one of those devastating things to find out," Reynolds shared. He didn't name the culprit so we may never find out who he's no longer friends with — but there have been other whispers of celebrities who want nothing to do with him or Lively.
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal's friendship appears to have ended
Ryan Reynolds and Jake Gyllenhaal became friends while filming the 2017 movie "Life," and they were often seen hanging out with fellow celeb Hugh Jackman. Unfortunately, the trio became a duo after Reynolds and Gyllenhaal reportedly ended their bromance. "The three of them seemed to get along well. At least, at first. But word is, Jake got too competitive. He and Ryan were vying for the same roles, and it became awkward," a source revealed to Life & Style. The unnamed person added, "It's hard for Jake to watch them promote the film together. He feels snubbed all over again."
According to Radar, however, the fallout seemed to happen after Rebecca Ferguson claimed a male actor screamed at her on set. It just so happened that both Reynolds and Gyllenhaal starred in "Life" with her, and when fingers pointed at them, the "Free Guy" star denied the rumor, which put the spotlight on Gyllenhaal. "Ryan ensured the blame was redirected. Just hours later, Jake was suddenly painted as the villain. That was no coincidence!" a source stated.
Anna Kendrick allegedly feuded with Blake Lively on The Simple Favor set
Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively played acquaintances-turned-confidantes in the 2018 film "A Simple Favor." However, in real life, there were rumors that the two couldn't stand each other. In a message shared by Celebrity Memoir Book Club on TikTok, a source wrote, "I saw your TikTok about Anna Kendrick and Blake Lively and I worked for Lionsgate at the time and can tell you the rumors are true. They HATED each other." The insider claimed that the execs make the two actors play nice while promoting the movie and revealed that Kendrick was the one who felt competition with Lively, especially regarding her figure.
Kendrick and Lively are currently doing press tours for "Another Simple Favor," and the "Pitch Perfect" star seemingly shaded her castmate at South by Southwest. As captured by ET, Kendrick was asked how she felt working with Lively again, and she sighed, "Oh, you know." Director Paul Feig attempted to put a stop to the feuding rumors after a user on X, formerly Twitter, posted, "I just reported on Blake being terrified to walk the carpet as Anna is pissed and never wants to work with her again." Feig replied, "Um ... you're wrong." We think Kendrick's body language says otherwise.
Morena Baccarin was snubbed from Deadpool 3
The "Deadpool" franchise wouldn't be complete without Vanessa, played by Morena Baccarin. After all, the antihero became a mutant to be with the love of his life, only to go on a revenge rampage after witnessing her death. It seemed that the actors had nothing but love for each other off-screen, and Baccarin told HuffPost in 2016 (via Us Weekly), "This guy works so, so hard, and is so smart about the choices that he's making. It was a total joy!" she gushed. The "V" star continued, "I know I'm just, like, spouting out really wonderful things, but it was just the best movie experience I've had. It was so intoxicating being around him."
It looks as if Baccarin and Reynolds' relationship has since soured. A TikTok user shared a blind item about the two that stated, "Due to disagreements with the north [of] the border actor, this foreign born actress was pretty much left out of all press and any events for the new installment of this superhero franchise." The content creator shared photos of the press tour, and it indeed looked like Baccarin wasn't with the rest of the cast and only posed by herself on the red carpet. A TikToker wrote, "I knew it!!!! I thought it was so odd that she was basically written out of the movie. Especially with their love being so strong in the first one." While it's unclear what caused the rift, Baccarin once said she didn't like kissing Reynolds because of all the special effects makeup, so perhaps a certain someone's ego was bruised.
Taylor Swift reportedly distanced herself from Blake Lively amid Justin Baldoni lawsuit
Blake Lively and Taylor Swift are more than besties — the "Lover" singer is the godparent to Lively and Ryan Reynolds' three daughters, James, Inez, and Betty. The two BFFs are frequently seen hanging out together, and Lively was even one of the lucky ones to accompany Swift to the 2024 Super Bowl. Unfortunately, after the "Gossip Girl" star's very messy lawsuit with Justin Baldoni, Lively's reputation with Swifties is beginning to sour, and Swift has quietly distanced herself from her friend. In January, the Daily Mail reported that the "Miss Americana" star felt like a pawn after Baldoni claimed she had tried to talk him into acquiescing to Lively's requests regarding the "It Ends With Us" script. "For the time being she is taking a step back from Blake because she doesn't want to get tangled in this more than she already has — which is far more than she ever needed to be," a source told the publication.
Unsurprisingly, Lively was not one of Swift's guests at the Super Bowl this year, and a source told Us Weekly that it was because the actor wanted to take a vacay before promoting "Another Simple Favor." The insider added, "And she and Ryan [Reynolds] are keeping a low profile at the moment." It seems Swift is as well, and a source shared with the Daily Mail that she's avoiding all her friends, including Lively. "She is still in touch with a select few but currently doesn't want to be dragging anyone else into this mess. Swift is very aware of the speculation surrounding her involvement in 'It Ends with Us,'" the source stated.