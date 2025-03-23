Rumored Celebs Who Are No Longer Friends With Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds have a long list of Hollywood names they call friends. The A-list stars not only work with famous faces, but they also regularly hang out with them during their off-time. Hugh Jackman and Reynolds are known to be super tight and became close while filming "X-Men Origins: Wolverine" in 2007. Blake also has many celebrity friends, as she made a name for herself at 17 years old after starring in "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants." It also doesn't hurt that her parents are in the industry, and her sister, Robyn Lively, was in the hit '80s movie "Teen Witch."

Unfortunately, over the years, both Lively and Reynolds experienced a few falling-outs with their pals. In 2015, the "Deadpool" star revealed to GQ that he axed a friendship after the person tried to sell photos of one of his kids to a tabloid. "It was like death. It was like one of those devastating things to find out," Reynolds shared. He didn't name the culprit so we may never find out who he's no longer friends with — but there have been other whispers of celebrities who want nothing to do with him or Lively.