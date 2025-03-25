Fox News Star Tomi Lahren Flashed Her Killer Abs (Move Over Ivanka Trump)

Tomi Lahren has never been a stranger to fitness and exercise. And it shows! "I'm a runner, so I run about five miles every morning, usually seven days a week, unless I'm traveling and it's just not possible," she revealed during an appearance on the "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast."

Sadly, Lahren is also no stranger to issues with excessive exercising and disordered eating. Enter: the untold truth of Lahren. In 2019, she opened up on Instagram and in the confines of her book, "Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable," about a time in her life when she was "running 7 miles a day" but also "eating WAY too little." According to Lahren's Instagram post, at one point, she weighed less than 100 pounds. "No matter how skinny I got, it wasn't enough, and I couldn't see how bad it was," she penned. Following the candid confession, Lahren was met with support from all sides — presumably even from celebs who can't stand her. Fortunately, these days, it appears Lahren is more focused on being strong, not skinny. The Fox News contributor loves to show off her killer legs and, yes, even her rock-hard abs.

If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).