Fox News Star Tomi Lahren Flashed Her Killer Abs (Move Over Ivanka Trump)
The following article includes references to disordered eating.
On March 7, 2025, conservative political commentator Tomi Lahren took to her Instagram account to revel in the start of the Syracuse Mets' spring training. As you may recall, her hubby, J. P. Arencibia, is a former pro catcher who now serves as the Minor League Baseball team's bench coach. "The eagle has landed at Spring Training #LFGM," Lahren penned in the caption of the post, along with two photos of herself sporting the team's spring training merch, including a cropped white tank.
Alas, it wasn't her Mets get-up that had everyone talking — it was her killer abs! "Abbs looking amazing," one Instagram user commented. Meanwhile, another wrote, "Core workouts look great on you!" Perhaps Lahren was doing a little spring training of her own, or maybe she felt inspired by Ivanka Trump, who has also put her abs on full display.
Tomi Lahren has a complicated history with fitness
Tomi Lahren has never been a stranger to fitness and exercise. And it shows! "I'm a runner, so I run about five miles every morning, usually seven days a week, unless I'm traveling and it's just not possible," she revealed during an appearance on the "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her Podcast."
Sadly, Lahren is also no stranger to issues with excessive exercising and disordered eating. Enter: the untold truth of Lahren. In 2019, she opened up on Instagram and in the confines of her book, "Never Play Dead: How the Truth Makes You Unstoppable," about a time in her life when she was "running 7 miles a day" but also "eating WAY too little." According to Lahren's Instagram post, at one point, she weighed less than 100 pounds. "No matter how skinny I got, it wasn't enough, and I couldn't see how bad it was," she penned. Following the candid confession, Lahren was met with support from all sides — presumably even from celebs who can't stand her. Fortunately, these days, it appears Lahren is more focused on being strong, not skinny. The Fox News contributor loves to show off her killer legs and, yes, even her rock-hard abs.
If you need help with an eating disorder, or know someone who does, help is available. Visit the National Eating Disorders Association website or contact NEDA's Live Helpline at 1-800-931-2237. You can also receive 24/7 Crisis Support via text (send NEDA to 741-741).