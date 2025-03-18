Lauren Boebert's New Look Has Kid Rock On Everyone's Lips (Insert Puke Emoji)
After being seen cozying up to Kid Rock at an inaugural party in mid-January, it seems U.S. congresswoman Lauren Boebert is attempting to jazz up her appearance, and it's not doing her any favors. In a clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, Boebert is sans glasses and is sporting a new 'do. "New-look Boebert said the House needs to impeach the judges who have ruled against the Trump Admin because they're all radicals being funded by George Soros," Filipkowski wrote. "Kid Rock is salivating somewhere," an X user replied. Another quipped, "Getting glow-up tips from Kid Rock isn't the flex she thinks it is." One critic noted an absence of Boebert's usual embarrassing tan fail and posted, "I don't think dating Kid Rock is good for one's complexion."
With Kid Rock's history of dating mostly models and musicians, perhaps Boebert is trying to spruce up her looks, although it hasn't been confirmed if the two are dating. When asked by TMZ about her possible relationship status with the right-wing rocker, Boebert leaned into the trashy Kid Rock rumors by answering, "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now." As for her relationship status, she just stated, "You have a great night." If Boebert and Kid Rock are in fact dating, it's wise of them to keep things on the down low, as their maybe-union is getting roasted by the internet, and folks are not holding back.
Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock are not 2025's most popular couple
Both Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock have their own long list of haters, but the two combined have added even more. After Boebert was spotted getting into a cab with Kid Rock in the middle of the night in February, it was revealed that the "Bawitdaba" singer had broken up with his longtime fiancée Audrey Berry. "He is venturing into the dating pool," a source told Us Weekly. Naturally, many assumed that Boebert just got one step closer to being the trashy new love of Kid Rock's life and took the opportunity to blast the MAGA pair.
"Boebert and Kid Rock look like they met at a gas station that sells ammo and boiled peanuts," a critic wrote on X. Another joked, "Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert is like a Wuhan lab for STDs." One poked at the singer and politician's intelligence by posting, "Just imagine the intellectual discourse Kid Rock and Lauren Boebert must have shared at 2:30 am in that cab. Voltaire himself could never have fathomed this [level] of enlightenment." Boebert and Kid Rock actually have a lot in common — they both love Donald Trump, are against COVID-19 mandates, and can bond over being grandparents. And if they're dating, at least they can console each other over being mocked on social media as 2025's worst pairing.