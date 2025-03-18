Lauren Boebert's New Look Has Kid Rock On Everyone's Lips (Insert Puke Emoji)

After being seen cozying up to Kid Rock at an inaugural party in mid-January, it seems U.S. congresswoman Lauren Boebert is attempting to jazz up her appearance, and it's not doing her any favors. In a clip shared on X, formerly Twitter, by Ron Filipkowski, editor-in-chief of MeidasTouch, Boebert is sans glasses and is sporting a new 'do. "New-look Boebert said the House needs to impeach the judges who have ruled against the Trump Admin because they're all radicals being funded by George Soros," Filipkowski wrote. "Kid Rock is salivating somewhere," an X user replied. Another quipped, "Getting glow-up tips from Kid Rock isn't the flex she thinks it is." One critic noted an absence of Boebert's usual embarrassing tan fail and posted, "I don't think dating Kid Rock is good for one's complexion."

With Kid Rock's history of dating mostly models and musicians, perhaps Boebert is trying to spruce up her looks, although it hasn't been confirmed if the two are dating. When asked by TMZ about her possible relationship status with the right-wing rocker, Boebert leaned into the trashy Kid Rock rumors by answering, "Y'all with all your stories, Mom won't stop asking for concert tickets, so, that's the problem I'm facing now." As for her relationship status, she just stated, "You have a great night." If Boebert and Kid Rock are in fact dating, it's wise of them to keep things on the down low, as their maybe-union is getting roasted by the internet, and folks are not holding back.