Lauren Boebert Just Got One Step Closer To Being The Trashy New Love Of Kid Rock's Life

Rep. Lauren Boebert has a healthy chance of becoming the new love in Kid Rock's life, now that he's split from his longtime partner.

To recap, Boebert, who has cosplayed as a classless cowgirl a la Kristi Noem, went viral with "Cowboy" singer Kid Rock in early February after Page Six reported on them sharing the same cab at 2:30 a.m. Their late-night carpool came after the fellow right-wingers attended the same D.C.-based party in late January. And while the outlet didn't publish the "tawdry" quote due to lack of evidence, it revealed that its source suggested that Boebert and Kid Rock had plans to extend their night together. True or not, video evidence of their meetup has since been uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Boebert smiling and dancing next to the "All Summer Long" singer.

Boebert and Kid Rock look like they met at a gas station that sells ammo and boiled peanuts.pic.twitter.com/hRhFhnXUcI — Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 11, 2025

However, the pair may be destined to become more than dance buddies. According to Us Weekly, Kid Rock has decided to end things with Audrey Berry, his fiancee of seven years. But while Kid Rock has a history of shady behavior, it's possible he wasn't being unfaithful to his former love — the outlet reported that the breakup took place at the end of 2024. Still, now that he's done with that relationship, he has plenty of time to entertain Boebert full-time if he wants. However, as many on social media have expressed, folks may not be ready for their partnership.