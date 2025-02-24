Lauren Boebert Just Got One Step Closer To Being The Trashy New Love Of Kid Rock's Life
Rep. Lauren Boebert has a healthy chance of becoming the new love in Kid Rock's life, now that he's split from his longtime partner.
To recap, Boebert, who has cosplayed as a classless cowgirl a la Kristi Noem, went viral with "Cowboy" singer Kid Rock in early February after Page Six reported on them sharing the same cab at 2:30 a.m. Their late-night carpool came after the fellow right-wingers attended the same D.C.-based party in late January. And while the outlet didn't publish the "tawdry" quote due to lack of evidence, it revealed that its source suggested that Boebert and Kid Rock had plans to extend their night together. True or not, video evidence of their meetup has since been uploaded to X, formerly known as Twitter, showing Boebert smiling and dancing next to the "All Summer Long" singer.
Boebert and Kid Rock look like they met at a gas station that sells ammo and boiled peanuts.pic.twitter.com/hRhFhnXUcI
— Alex Cole (@acnewsitics) February 11, 2025
However, the pair may be destined to become more than dance buddies. According to Us Weekly, Kid Rock has decided to end things with Audrey Berry, his fiancee of seven years. But while Kid Rock has a history of shady behavior, it's possible he wasn't being unfaithful to his former love — the outlet reported that the breakup took place at the end of 2024. Still, now that he's done with that relationship, he has plenty of time to entertain Boebert full-time if he wants. However, as many on social media have expressed, folks may not be ready for their partnership.
Fans aren't exactly rooting for Lauren Boebert and Kid Rock
While Lauren Boebert spiced up her style when the Kid Rock rumors first surfaced, there hasn't yet been confirmation that their relationship is anything but platonic, or derived from anything other than their mutual love of Donald Trump and conservative values. But the mere thought of a potential romance between the two has jolted social media awake, and netizens have reacted with a slew of criticism and jokes about the potential romance. On X, one user criticized Boebert for spending time with the star instead of working. "Lauren Boebert is so busy partying with Kid Rock, she couldn't possibly be worried about her constituents back in Colorado District 4," they tweeted. As of write time, it's been viewed over 62,000 times.
On Reddit, the comments were considerably less restrained. "Dear Media: Please don't report on this anymore," wrote one user. "The mental image of the two together is making me dry heave to the point that my cat is hiding under the couch." A second user wrote, "This is the worst timeline," garnering agreement from several other commenters. "100% the worst," replied one user. "I don't find any of this weird or interesting or strange. It's sh***y, horrifying and miserable." A third user commented, "This the trashiest thing I've ever read in my life." Meanwhile, a fourth prophesied the unconfirmed pair's future plans. "I bet they think they're going to be a Maga power couple. F***ing gross," they wrote.
And yet, this isn't Boebert's most scandalous rumor by a long shot — nor one of the most controversial things Kid Rock has ever done.