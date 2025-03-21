Dark Secrets The Cast Of Love Is Blind Tried To Hide

In Season 1 of "Love Is Blind," Carlton Morton and Diamond Jack had a strong emotional connection in the pods, which led to an engagement. When the duo went on a vacation alongside the rest of the cast in Mexico, Morton opened up about his bisexuality. The disclosure resulted in a heated exchange by the poolside, during which Jack returned her ring, and Morton tossed it in the pool. Following the contentious split, the couple broke up and never walked down the aisle.

At the reunion, both Morton and Jack seemed to have more compassion for each other. When they looked back at the scene, Jack told the host, Vanessa Lachey, that she should have been warmer toward Morton. He, on the other hand, expressed that he should have done everything in his power to salvage the relationship.

In an op-ed for Women's Health, Morton went into detail about his journey to exploring and being confident in his sexuality; he became bi-curious as a teenager and "began identifying as bisexual" in college. He wrote about how coming out on national television was a bittersweet affair because he was genuinely excited to be engaged to Diamond, but that he also "began to self-sabotage because her reaction didn't seem 100% positive." Morton further wrote, "Do I have regrets about when or how I came out to Diamond? Yes. But I'm very proud of myself for doing it in such a public way."