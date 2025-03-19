Ryan Reynolds & Blake Lively's SNL50 Joke Is Coming Back To Bite Them (PR Team WYA)

Ryan Reynolds' appearance on "SNL50: The Anniversary Special" with Blake Lively caused a stir when he joked about the ongoing legal battle with Justin Baldoni. The joke did not go unnoticed by Baldoni's legal team. During "SNL50," which aired February 16, Reynolds was planted in the crowd next to Lively as part of a Q&A sketch with Tina Fey and Amy Poehler. After he raised his hand, Fey chose the "Deadpool" actor to ask a question. "Ryan Reynolds, how's it going?" she asked. "Great ... Why, what have you heard?" he sarcastically responded, an obvious nod to the well-publicized legal issues with Baldoni. People were surprised to see Reynolds and (by proxy) his wife joke about the situation; after all, Lively already has a long list of scandals she likely wishes we'd forget. "Interesting damage control," one viewer commented on X, formerly Twitter.

A month after the sketch aired, Reynolds filed to have Baldoni's lawsuit against him dismissed. Reynolds' motion specifically mentioned the character Nicepool in "Deadpool & Wolverine," which was used to mock Baldoni. "While Mr. Baldoni 'may not appreciate being called' a predator, those hurt feelings do not give rise to legal claims," the court documents stated.

Bryan Freedman, a lawyer for Baldoni, wasted no time in responding to that motion with a strongly worded statement. "Mr. Reynolds now attempts to reduce plainly cognizable claims to 'hurt feelings,' sending a clear message that bullying is acceptable," Freedman said, per Variety. He then specifically referenced the "SNL50" joke. "Mr. Reynolds can appear on as many sketch shows as he wants and feebly try to make light of his current situation, but we will not stop until he is held accountable for his actions," the lawyer added. Previously, there had been debate over whether Reynolds wrote the joke himself.