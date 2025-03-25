The Real-Life Tragic Story Of Yellowstone's Kelly Reilly

Before being known for "Yellowstone," Kelly Reilly starred in the 2014 ABC television series "Black Box." Her character, Catherine Black, was a neuroscientist living with bipolar disorder while hiding the diagnosis from her family and colleagues. On playing someone with a mental illness, Reilly shared with HuffPost, "I am amazed that I've come across so much ignorance. I find it difficult listening to people speak so unabashedly about 'crazy' people that to me, it is shocking and uneducated." She vented that some folks have no filter when it comes to mental health and added, "It is still such a taboo subject, we are still facing a lot of prejudice, which frustrates me because I immersed myself in everything I could read and met as many people as I could that live with bipolar."

Reilly was so dedicated to portraying Black as well as she could that she did her research about bipolar disorder by talking to health professionals, per The Seattle Times. "I feel very protective of making sure that we tell this story truthfully. There's no point in making it if we don't honor it and we don't ignite it with truth and with all aspects of truth," she declared.

If you or someone you know needs help with mental health, please contact the Crisis Text Line by texting HOME to 741741, call the National Alliance on Mental Illness helpline at 1-800-950-NAMI (6264), or visit the National Institute of Mental Health website.