Barron Trump's Tech Skills Have Donald Giving Off Surprisingly Genuine Dad Energy

It's no secret that President Donald J. Trump is proud of his "very tall" son Barron Trump. Over the years, the businessman-turned-politician has made it a point to brag on him any chance he can get, even offering up personal anecdotes about what Barron is like behind closed doors. Recently, however, Barron's tech savviness has really seemed to send the president's genuine dad energy into overdrive. During an appearance on Fox News' "The Ingraham Angle," the proud papa bear recounted a story wherein his son outsmarted him with his laptop, leading him to believe that Barron might have a promising future in technology. "He can look at a computer. I try turning off this guy's — turn it off. I turn off his laptop. I said, 'Oh, good.' ... I go back five minutes later, he's got his laptop. I say: 'How'd you do that?'" he loftily recounted.

As one can imagine, the public had a field day with Donald's dad story — one that ultimately proved that, at the end of the day, he is just like every other proud parent — overwhelmingly proud of their children for performing even the most mundane of tasks. "Wait. So the story is that Barron knows how to press the power button on a laptop and Donald sees that as incredible aptitude for technology?" one X user tweeted. Meanwhile, another quipped, "Wow, he can turn his laptop back on without his dad knowing? Miracle child he is." How Barron accomplished such a feat will remain a mystery to Donald, who told Ingraham that when he asked his son how he turned the laptop back on, Barron shot back, "None of your business, dad!"