The Brutal Claim Don Jr.'s Classmate Made About Donald Trump

Rumors of a tense relationship between Donald Trump and Donald Trump Jr. have abounded for years, but one claim certainly sticks out above the rest. Back in 2016, one of Donald Jr.'s former classmates took to social media to open up about a violent altercation he claimed to have witnessed between the father and son in a dorm building. Well, altercation might not be the word, because based on the account shared, the violence was fairly one-sided.

In a Facebook post ahead of the 2016 presidential elections, "The Wolf of All Streets" podcast host, Scott Melker recounted the day Donald Trump arrived at the University of Pennsylvania. He and Donald Jr. were scheduled to catch a baseball game together, and the businessman had come to fetch his son for the excursion. However, it seemed Donald was unimpressed by his eldest child's choice in attire. "Don Jr. opened the door, wearing a Yankee jersey. Without saying a word, his father slapped him across the face, knocking him to the floor in front of all of his classmates. He simply said, 'Put on a suit and meet me outside,' and closed the door," Melker wrote.

Heartbreakingly, Melker added that the group of classmates present wasn't a small one. Quite the contrary, the podcaster claimed that a number of starstruck fans had shown up in the hopes of seeing the celebrity businessman. That would have meant maximum embarrassment for the younger Trump — but we're not sure if there was any love lost at that point.