Michelle Obama Reveals Youngest Daughter Sasha Was In Scary Car Accident
Michelle Obama's relationship with her daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, has changed over time, especially as they became adults. "Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there's only so much we can control," the former first lady told British Vogue in July 2019. Michelle later opened up about one of her most frightening motherhood experiences after she let her daughters start going out on their own: when Sasha was in a scary car accident.
During her appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Michelle recalled the incident while the two discussed raising their respective families. Michelle mentioned how the Secret Service trailed her daughters. "Once they [Sasha and Malia] got their license, we got a car for them. And then the agents ... they have to follow this teenager now to school, to parties," she said. Unfortunately, the agents could only keep the young women so safe. "But one time Sasha got T-boned, literally her car totaled. Some lady T-boned her," Michelle recalled. "And you get this call that Sasha was in an accident, the car was totaled," the "Becoming" author added.
That accident may have been unavoidable, but the Obama sisters are proficient behind the wheel. "They had to do things like learn how to drive, and learn how to drive on their own," Michelle said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in December 2018. Apparently, both daughters were given driving lessons by the Secret Service. Michelle told a story about Malia's first driving lessons. "Her instructor put her in the car and said, 'Floor it ... Press the gas as hard as you can, and then I want you to stop,'" Michelle said. In the following years, Sasha was spotted looking comfortable behind the wheel on many occasions.
Sasha Obama has shown a rebellious side
In May 2022, TMZ captured video footage of Sasha Obama arriving at LAX to pick up Malia Obama from the airport. Sasha arrived in a black hatchback and got out to give her sister a giant hug. Meanwhile, paparazzi tried to get her attention, but Sasha was unfazed as she got back behind the wheel of her ride, which had a giant fuzzy pink steering wheel cover. The following year, Sasha was once again spotted looking relaxed while driving. In September 2023, photographers captured her smoking a cigarette while in the driver's seat. Those photos made the rounds not only because a former first daughter was seen smoking, but because she also sported a revealing crop top that was visible when she got out of the car to hit a spa.
Smoking and partying have become routine for grown-up Sasha. In the past, Barack Obama said that Sasha was Michelle Obama's twin, but the youngest Obama daughter does not act much like her mother anymore. A month before photos surfaced of her smoking while driving, Sasha wore one of her most daring outfits when she attended an after-party held by Drake. She attended the exclusive shindig with her older sister, and Sasha wound up going viral for her skin-baring ensemble. It included a black low-cut longline bralette top that showcased her midsection. She also wore a pair of baggy cargo-style low-rise pants that put her hips on display.