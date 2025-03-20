Michelle Obama Reveals Youngest Daughter Sasha Was In Scary Car Accident

Michelle Obama's relationship with her daughters, Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, has changed over time, especially as they became adults. "Being a mother has been a masterclass in letting go. Try as we might, there's only so much we can control," the former first lady told British Vogue in July 2019. Michelle later opened up about one of her most frightening motherhood experiences after she let her daughters start going out on their own: when Sasha was in a scary car accident.

During her appearance on Kylie Kelce's "Not Gonna Lie" podcast, Michelle recalled the incident while the two discussed raising their respective families. Michelle mentioned how the Secret Service trailed her daughters. "Once they [Sasha and Malia] got their license, we got a car for them. And then the agents ... they have to follow this teenager now to school, to parties," she said. Unfortunately, the agents could only keep the young women so safe. "But one time Sasha got T-boned, literally her car totaled. Some lady T-boned her," Michelle recalled. "And you get this call that Sasha was in an accident, the car was totaled," the "Becoming" author added.

That accident may have been unavoidable, but the Obama sisters are proficient behind the wheel. "They had to do things like learn how to drive, and learn how to drive on their own," Michelle said on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert" in December 2018. Apparently, both daughters were given driving lessons by the Secret Service. Michelle told a story about Malia's first driving lessons. "Her instructor put her in the car and said, 'Floor it ... Press the gas as hard as you can, and then I want you to stop,'" Michelle said. In the following years, Sasha was spotted looking comfortable behind the wheel on many occasions.