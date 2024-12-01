The Daughter Barack Obama Says Has Grown Up To Be Michelle's Twin

Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, known as the Obama sisters, were raised in the same household (households, if you include their eight years in the White House), but they've turned out to be very different. And only one of them is their mother Michelle Obama's twin, so says their famous father! First up, though, their differences. Malia, who's roughly three years older than her little sis, Sasha, was the first to graduate from college. Similar to their mother, Michelle, who attended Harvard Law School after graduating from Princeton University, Malia attended Harvard University, graduating in 2021. Sasha obtained a sociology degree from the University of Southern California in May 2023.

However, the famous sisters also share some pretty striking similarities. The first, of course, is the youthful, trendy (and sometimes controversial) fashion sense they've cultivated over the years. Malia and Sasha have also indulged in the same vice (i.e. smoking). Last, but not least, Malia and Sasha seem to be creatively gifted. Malia has embarked on her career as a director and screenwriter, with her biggest credit to date being her self-written short film called "The Heart," which premiered in 2023. The eldest sister also contributed to seven episodes of "Swarm" that same year. As the youngest sister, Sasha is just now starting to catch up — at least if outlets are correct about her landing a gig as a casting interviewer on "Couples Therapy" in 2024. Only thing, it was under her legal name: Natasha Obama.

With that said, only one of the Obama sisters has grown up to be their mother Michelle's twin, and the answer is probably not all that shocking.