The Daughter Barack Obama Says Has Grown Up To Be Michelle's Twin
Malia Obama and Sasha Obama, known as the Obama sisters, were raised in the same household (households, if you include their eight years in the White House), but they've turned out to be very different. And only one of them is their mother Michelle Obama's twin, so says their famous father! First up, though, their differences. Malia, who's roughly three years older than her little sis, Sasha, was the first to graduate from college. Similar to their mother, Michelle, who attended Harvard Law School after graduating from Princeton University, Malia attended Harvard University, graduating in 2021. Sasha obtained a sociology degree from the University of Southern California in May 2023.
However, the famous sisters also share some pretty striking similarities. The first, of course, is the youthful, trendy (and sometimes controversial) fashion sense they've cultivated over the years. Malia and Sasha have also indulged in the same vice (i.e. smoking). Last, but not least, Malia and Sasha seem to be creatively gifted. Malia has embarked on her career as a director and screenwriter, with her biggest credit to date being her self-written short film called "The Heart," which premiered in 2023. The eldest sister also contributed to seven episodes of "Swarm" that same year. As the youngest sister, Sasha is just now starting to catch up — at least if outlets are correct about her landing a gig as a casting interviewer on "Couples Therapy" in 2024. Only thing, it was under her legal name: Natasha Obama.
With that said, only one of the Obama sisters has grown up to be their mother Michelle's twin, and the answer is probably not all that shocking.
Sasha Obama looks just like Michelle Obama
Former President Barack Obama spoke with Jimmy Kimmel in 2020 and dished about which daughter looked (and acted) more like their mother, Michelle Obama.
"Sasha is a mini Michelle," Barack Obama shared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live." Apparently, their similarities are more than skin deep. "I'm afraid of Michelle and Sasha, having seen that [they] basically [have] the same look and the same attitude." Fortunately, Barack isn't completely alone, as his oldest daughter, Malia Obama, looks and acts more like him. "We call ourselves 'The Long Faces,' because [Malia's] face is more shaped like mine, and 'The Round Faces' are Michelle and Sasha," he continued. "The Round Faces are a fiercer tribe. We're like the vegetarians, the gatherers, and they're the hunters. We try to keep the peace with them ... I'm generally the brunt of jokes in my house." The Obamas — they're just like us, huh!
Although Sasha Obama may have inherited her mother's looks and personality, according to Barack, crafting mini-mes was never her goal. "I had to raise them to be stand-up young people on their own, especially as the daughters of a former president," shared Mrs. Obama on "The Moments That Make Us" podcast, hosted by Melinda French Gates. "I never felt my job was to create mini-mes, or create people who were going to live out some brokenness in me or fill some hole or to be my friend," she added. Further proving that she's just like so many mothers out there, she continued, "As my girls joke, I always said that my favorite line [was], 'I'm not one of your little friends.'" Noted!