Malia Obama: 13 Facts About Barack & Michelle's Oldest Daughter

Former first daughter Malia Obama has been a household name alongside her younger sister, Sasha, since entering America's most powerful abode in 2009. Throughout the years, the young woman has settled into a life that incorporates fame, family, and fortitude.

From adjusting to life in the spotlight with her father, former U.S. President Barack Obama, to learning how to become herself with a career of her own, she has navigated her public life with grace while simultaneously leaning into a more private sentiment. Plus, she's blossomed into a film-making and fashion maven in the process!

Through it all, her famous folks have been there to support her all along her journey. "She is just buoyant," her father told InStyle of his eldest child in 2020. "She's somebody who enjoys people, enjoys life. She's never bored, which is a badass quality that can take you places."