The Rampant Rumors About Goldie Hawn's Partner Kurt Russell's Health

On the off-chance that you've been agonizing over Goldie Hawn and her kids, worrying about how they're dealing with Kurt Russell's health woes, you can set your mind at ease. Despite rumors of terrifying illnesses, Russell is a-okay (that's Nicki code for no, he does not have a rare disorder or a flesh-eating disease).

ICYMI, over the years, there have been a bunch of bizarre claims about Russell's health. In 2017, a picture of him with some very large black sores under his lips began doing the rounds. At the time, Radar spoke with two doctors who said the growths were certainly a cause for concern. Notably, the outlet pointed out that neither doctor had actually treated Russell IRL. Nevertheless, Radar mused that black growths could be associated with Peutz-Jeghers Syndrome.

It bears mentioning that Russell never addressed the speculation back in 2017 and hasn't in the time since, either. However, it certainly is a little eyebrow-raising that the blisters he was pictured with appeared fairly symmetrical and all the way along his bottom lip, making us question if they were edited on. What's more, there's also something to be said for the fact no major outlets reported on the supposed health issue. On the contrary, it was limited to tabloids, whose credibility has been called into question on a number of occasions. More recently, the rumors have resurfaced on YouTube, but once again, the credibility has been sketchy at best. Case in point: The videos make mention in their titles of Russell's "Wife." As anyone familiar with the couple will know, despite their years-long and storied romance, Hawn and Russell never married. Oh, and as for one of the images used to suggest Russell had the disease? Legit publications had previously shared that was the actor in makeup for "Deepwater Horizon."