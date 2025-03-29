Barron Trump And Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Have One Major Thing In Common
With Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's reported romance leaking out, there's a good chance we'll see the golfer spending a lot more time with the first family. It's just as well then that his daughter and Donald Trump's youngest son will have something to bond over at family hangs. That would be their shared love of (and impressive achievements in) soccer.
Tiger has long spoken about his daughter Sam Woods' love of soccer — and he even organized a very cool meetup between her team, the Benjamin Buccaneers, and the U.S. Women's National Team back in 2015. That's not all, though. He was also seen front and center at the Florida State Championship in early March 2025, where Sam captained the team to victory. In a sweet video published by the Palm Beach Post, Tiger could be seen cheering alongside other parents from The Benjamin School before giving his daughter an emotional post-win hug.
As for Barron Trump, his own dad has also facilitated some impressive meetups. In particular, he was briefly coached by none other than Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney back in 2018. Though it's not clear if a meeting ever happened, Donald also shared in a 2018 meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Barron had expressed interest in meeting with him. Oh, and who can forget Donald's 2018 meeting with Vladimir Putin at the Russia-United States Summit, where the Russian president gifted him a soccer ball that he immediately tossed to Melania Trump for their son? Other than all the famous associations, though, like Sam, Barron is also talented on the field. In fact, he was even signed to the D.C. United U-12 team in 2017. Something tells us that if he and Sam do hang out at family events, friendly soccer games are going to be super competitive.
Both Barron and Sam may have stopped soccer
Even with their past successes on the field, it seems as though Barron Trump and Sam Woods may have stepped away from soccer. For one, many have questioned whether Barron quit soccer during his high school years, as details about his achievements haven't been published in years. He may have shifted his focus toward tennis instead — as Donald Trump shared with Fox News, Barron had been in a tennis lesson when he learned of the attempt on his father's life. Though he had been discussing his son's reaction to the news, Donald didn't skip the opportunity to gush over his son's abilities on the court, praising his athleticism. It's not clear if Barron has continued playing sports regularly now that he's a student at NYU. Of course, his college experience is pretty unusual, so we wouldn't be surprised if he prefers practicing off-campus.
Likewise, it seems as though Sam will also be keeping her sports recreational going forward. This comes after reports that she wouldn't be joining the Stanford University Cardinal. Sam has also hinted that she wouldn't be continuing soccer, period, telling Palm Beach Post of winning alongside her years-long teammates, "I can't imagine a better end for not only our season but our soccer career." As proud as Tiger Woods clearly is, we have no doubts that he's been supportive of Sam's decision to focus on her academics. After all, Tiger has said many times in the past that he wants his kids to do whatever makes them happy.
Between loving the same sport and later stepping away from it, Barron and Sam clearly have a ton in common. Who knows? Maybe one day they'll talk about their similarities on Kai Trump's YouTube channel.