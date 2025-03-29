Barron Trump And Tiger Woods' Daughter Sam Have One Major Thing In Common

With Tiger Woods and Vanessa Trump's reported romance leaking out, there's a good chance we'll see the golfer spending a lot more time with the first family. It's just as well then that his daughter and Donald Trump's youngest son will have something to bond over at family hangs. That would be their shared love of (and impressive achievements in) soccer.

Tiger has long spoken about his daughter Sam Woods' love of soccer — and he even organized a very cool meetup between her team, the Benjamin Buccaneers, and the U.S. Women's National Team back in 2015. That's not all, though. He was also seen front and center at the Florida State Championship in early March 2025, where Sam captained the team to victory. In a sweet video published by the Palm Beach Post, Tiger could be seen cheering alongside other parents from The Benjamin School before giving his daughter an emotional post-win hug.

As for Barron Trump, his own dad has also facilitated some impressive meetups. In particular, he was briefly coached by none other than Manchester United legend Wayne Rooney back in 2018. Though it's not clear if a meeting ever happened, Donald also shared in a 2018 meeting with FIFA President Gianni Infantino that Barron had expressed interest in meeting with him. Oh, and who can forget Donald's 2018 meeting with Vladimir Putin at the Russia-United States Summit, where the Russian president gifted him a soccer ball that he immediately tossed to Melania Trump for their son? Other than all the famous associations, though, like Sam, Barron is also talented on the field. In fact, he was even signed to the D.C. United U-12 team in 2017. Something tells us that if he and Sam do hang out at family events, friendly soccer games are going to be super competitive.