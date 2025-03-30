What Fox News' Jesse Watters Looks Like Without Makeup
Reporter Jesse Watters looks a little different when he's not wearing makeup for his various hosting gigs at Fox News. Although Watters has never shared his get-ready routine with his audience, it's standard for most on-air personalities, regardless of gender, to spend a little (or a lot of) time in the makeup chair before broadcasting to millions of viewers. Per the NBCU Academy, "male-presenting" reporters should keep several essential makeup products on them. They include "powder, a lip balm, and a moisturizer," according to makeup artist Waltaya Culmer. The goal is to even out their complexion, reduce shine, and keep the focus on their words instead of any potentially distracting imperfections.
Fortunately, some male reporters have been eager to share all of the steps — including one Alabama-based journalist, Asher Redd, who took to TikTok to show his fans how he gets himself together before work. From start to finish, Redd applied several products to his face as he attempted to cultivate a camera-ready glow. "So I start off with concealer. I don't really know what that word means, but I put it on the T-frame of my face," he said. "I get my face all the same color, blend it into my forehead, my nose, under those eyes. Then under the lip and on the chin," he added. From there, he cycled through several other products, including highlighter, HD powder, blush, eyebrow gel, and Vaseline.
There's no way to know if Watters' routine is this involved (or if he does it himself), but his off-camera photos suggest that he wears some measure of makeup onscreen, and as mentioned above, he looks very different.
Jesse Watters' makeup-free face is more expressive
Celebs have long gone without makeup in their personal time, and news anchors are braving the makeup-free discourse as well. And while some reporters look the same with or without makeup, some news anchors definitely look unrecognizable makeup-free. But which category does Watters fall under? Well, he definitely falls somewhere in the middle. On air, for example, Watters flaunts a perfectly even complexion and subtle glow, most likely made possible by products similar to what journalist Asher Redd used in his tutorial. His extra-thick, dark eyebrows definitely seem to have been sculpted by the hands of a skilled makeup artist who knew just the right amount of brow gel to pile one.
In real life, Jesse Watters pretty much looks the same. However, his skin, as shown in the photo above, is definitely a little flatter outside of Fox Studios. Without foundation, concealer, and whatever other glossy products he or his makeup artist uses, his complexion is slightly duller, though still surprisingly blemish-free. His face is also considerably redder than when he usually appears on television. However, it's unclear whether his rosy complexion was caused by a lack of makeup or if he was just overwhelmed with emotion because of the birth of his fourth child. "Georgina ("Gigi") Post Watters born 6lbs 3oz...welcome to the world!" he captioned the Instagram photo of his newborn daughter in the hospital being held by his second and current wife, Emma DiGiovine.