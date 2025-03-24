Trump's Tirade Against George Clooney Brings Their Petty Feud To The Next Level

This all-new development is just the tip of the iceberg in the feud between President Donald J. Trump and George Clooney. Things first popped off in July 2024, when Clooney penned an essay for The New York Times wherein he publicly called for then-president Joe Biden to stand down in the 2024 election and for the Democratic Party to pick a new nominee.

No doubt, Clooney's think piece ruffled Trump's feathers, as he was banking on a landslide victory over Biden and possibly feared that a potential new nominee would wreak havoc on his entire campaign strategy. It also had many questioning whether or not Clooney would ever run for political office — which also seemed to seriously perturb the presidential hopeful. In turn, Trump responded to Clooney's call to action by trading a few insults over on Truth Social. "So now fake movie actor George Clooney, who never came close to making a great movie, is getting into the act. He's turned on Crooked Joe like the rats they both are. What does Clooney know about anything?" he began in the lengthy rant. Trump eventually wrapped the tirade by declaring that "Clooney should get out of politics and go back to television. Movies never really worked for him!!!"

Clooney, however, appeared to take Trump's public insults on the chin. During a September 2024 appearance on "Jimmy Kimmel Live," when asked by Jimmy Kimmel — yet another celeb who's made his hatred for Trump crystal clear — about Trump's calls for Clooney to get out of politics, the actor responded, "I will if he does. That's a trade-off I'd do." So far, it appears that Trump has no plans to take Clooney up on his offer.