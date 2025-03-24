Jill Biden, 73, Flaunts Her Killer Figure In Sexy Dress On Date Night With Joe
Beauty has no expiration date, and former first lady Jill Biden just proved that 10 times over with her latest Instagram post. On March 23, the former first lady took to the photo-sharing platform to share her and her husband, Joe Biden's date-night 'fits — and hers clearly won the night. Posing next to the former president, Jill sported a sexy, sparkling blue dress that accentuated her killer figure — especially her cinched waist and toned, lean legs, which Jill isn't shy about showing off. Her date, of course, looked quite dapper as well, but there's much to be said about how well the 73-year-old has taken care of herself over the years. She's also clearly thriving after making the worst-dressed list at Donald Trump's inauguration.
In case you were wondering, Jill's dress was by the one and only Ralph Lauren, a brand she frequented throughout Joe's presidency. Also, as WWD pointed out, this isn't actually the first time she sported this particular dress, as she first whipped it out back in August 2024 for the Democratic National Convention. This fashion repeat probably means that it's also a favorite of hers. Unfortunately, unlike some of Jill's looks, fans of the dress won't be able to score their own version for the formal events in their lives. Ralph Lauren made it specifically for her (perks of being a first lady). Then again, given how it looks like it was tailor-made for her frame, it probably wouldn't be quite as flattering on others anyway.
Jill Biden takes great care of her health
You can't always tell a person's health status by looking at them. However, in the case of Jill Biden, she looks as amazing as she feels! Over the years, she has revealed that she works hard to stay on top of her health, and one great way Biden does that is by choosing healthy foods. "I like fresh food more than fried cafeteria food, so that's what I pack," shared Biden about her self-packed lunches during an interview with Women's Health Magazine in August 2023.
Biden also put a lot of effort into her children's meals when they were still living at home. "I had to be organized," she continued, adding, "I would [make] my shopping lists to make sure there were balanced meals with proteins and vegetables, I went through phases, like when I got a pasta machine. The kids just loved it when I made flavored pastas for them."
Of course, Biden also makes sure to get her steps in. 'Well, you know, my goal is five miles at a nine to 10-minute pace five days a week," she shared with Runner's World in August 2010. Unfortunately, life sometimes gets in the way of her workout, but she has ways to get around that. "Like, for instance, this morning I had a breast-cancer event here [at the house, the Vice President's Residence at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.] at breakfast. I knew I was limited for time, so I did a little over four miles on the treadmill." She continued, I try to adapt my workout to where I am—I could be in another city or country—so it often depends on what I'm doing."