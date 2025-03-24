Jill Biden, 73, Flaunts Her Killer Figure In Sexy Dress On Date Night With Joe

You can't always tell a person's health status by looking at them. However, in the case of Jill Biden, she looks as amazing as she feels! Over the years, she has revealed that she works hard to stay on top of her health, and one great way Biden does that is by choosing healthy foods. "I like fresh food more than fried cafeteria food, so that's what I pack," shared Biden about her self-packed lunches during an interview with Women's Health Magazine in August 2023.

Biden also put a lot of effort into her children's meals when they were still living at home. "I had to be organized," she continued, adding, "I would [make] my shopping lists to make sure there were balanced meals with proteins and vegetables, I went through phases, like when I got a pasta machine. The kids just loved it when I made flavored pastas for them."

Of course, Biden also makes sure to get her steps in. 'Well, you know, my goal is five miles at a nine to 10-minute pace five days a week," she shared with Runner's World in August 2010. Unfortunately, life sometimes gets in the way of her workout, but she has ways to get around that. "Like, for instance, this morning I had a breast-cancer event here [at the house, the Vice President's Residence at the United States Naval Observatory in Washington, D.C.] at breakfast. I knew I was limited for time, so I did a little over four miles on the treadmill." She continued, I try to adapt my workout to where I am—I could be in another city or country—so it often depends on what I'm doing."